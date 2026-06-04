Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Locks Release Date; Amol Parashar-Led Show To Premiere In June

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Prime Video announced Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 release date with a poster.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 release date
Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 release date out Photo: Prime Video
Summary of this article

  • Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 is set to premiere this June.

  • Prime Video announced Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 release date with a poster.

  • Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Garima Vikrant Singh are reprising their roles.

  • Dinesh Lal Yadav is the new face of the show.

Gram Chikitsalay is renewed for Season 2. It has locked its release date for June on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Lalitam Tiwari, the second season will see the return of Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Garima Vikrant Singh. Dinesh Lal Yadav is the new addition to the series.

When to watch Gram Chikitsalay season 2

The new season will stream in Hindi across India and worldwide on June 23, 2026. Prime Video, on Thursday, announced Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 release date on social media with a poster.

Here's the post.

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About Gram Chikitsalay 2

Set in the fictional village of Bhathkandi, Gram Chikitsalay 2 will continue to explore the harsh realities of healthcare in rural India with humour and emotion.

The upcoming season picks up from where season one ended. The second instalment follows the dedicated Dr. Prabhat (Amol Parashar), who will encounter fresh obstacles in the Primary Health Centre in the village.

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The show is written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava, and The Viral Fever (TVF) has backed the project.

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Lalitam Tiwari, in a statement, shared that they are “excited to continue a story that has always been about much more than just a rural comedy drama for us.”

Since season 1, they have aimed to “authentically capture rural life in all its realities,” adding, “the new season builds on that vision by depicting the challenges of delivering healthcare, the quirks, deep community bonds, and resilience that define rural living, brought to life by nuanced and relatable characters.”

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