Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Locks Release Date; Amol Parashar-Led Show To Premiere In June

Gram Chikitsalay is renewed for Season 2. It has locked its release date for June on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Lalitam Tiwari, the second season will see the return of Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Garima Vikrant Singh. Dinesh Lal Yadav is the new addition to the series.