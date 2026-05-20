Gullak Season 5 Trailer Out: Mishra Family Returns With Change, Chaos And Familiar Warmth

Gullak Season 5 trailer showcases emotional family changes alongside trademark middle-class humour and warmth.
Mishra family returns with new challenges, including Annu’s possible move and evolving dynamics.
Gullak Season 5 streams June 5 on Sony LIV with returning ensemble cast.
Gullak's Season 5 trailer is finally here, bringing audiences back to the familiar world of Mishra Nivas. The much-loved family drama returns with its signature blend of humour, nostalgia and everyday middle-class realities. While the trailer carries the comfort fans associate with the show, it also hints that this season may be more emotional than before.
Gullak season 5 trailer hints at changing family dynamics
The trailer opens with sights that instantly feel familiar steel containers stacked in the kitchen, the buzzing cooler and Santosh Mishra’s careful monitoring of electricity usage. Yet beneath this comfort lies change.
The Mishra household appears to be stepping into a new phase. Fresh paint on the walls and a Wi-Fi connection signal more than simple upgrades. They reflect a family trying to adapt to changing times while holding on to old habits.
One of the biggest moments in the trailer points towards elder son Annu moving into a separate apartment. That possibility adds emotional weight to the season, suggesting that growing up may also mean growing apart.
Gullak season 5 cast and what to expect
The new season also marks a casting change, with Anant Joshi stepping into the role of Annu, replacing Vaibhav Raj Gupta. Returning cast members include Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar, Gopal Dutt, Manuj Sharma and Helly Shah.
The show continues to balance laughter with emotional honesty through family banter, dinner-table arguments and moments of quiet vulnerability.
It was stated by TVF President Vijay Koshy that the story reflects changing middle-class realities while preserving the warmth associated with the series. Meanwhile, it was shared by Geetanjali Kulkarni that viewers would witness a different side of Shanti as she navigates a changing world.
The big reveal? Gullak Season 5 will premiere on Sony LIV on June 5.