Panchayat Season 5 Goes On Floors As Makers Celebrate 6 Years Of The Series

Summary of this article
Panchayat Season 5 shoot has officially begun after six years of the show.
The new season will continue key storylines left unresolved in Season 4.
Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and the core cast return to Phulera.
Panchayat Season 5 shoot has officially begun, with the makers announcing the update on April 3 to coincide with six years since the show first premiered in 2020. The series, set in the fictional village of Phulera, continues to build on its strong emotional connect with audiences, as confirmed in reports.
The announcement signals a fresh chapter for the widely loved show, which has steadily grown into one of India’s most relatable and widely watched web series.
Panchayat Season 5 to continue after dramatic Season 4
The upcoming season is expected to pick up from the events of Season 4, where several key storylines were left unresolved. It was shown that Abhishek Tripathi, also known as Sachiv ji and played by Jitendra Kumar, had been seen contemplating his future after receiving his CAT results.
At the same time, Manju Devi, portrayed by Neena Gupta, had been dealing with the fallout of her electoral defeat, while Pradhan ji, played by Raghubir Yadav, had appeared visibly affected by the outcome. These narrative threads are likely to shape the direction of the new season.
Cast and creators return for Panchayat Season 5
The core cast, including Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha, is set to return. The series continues to be produced by The Viral Fever.
It has been created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, with writing handled by Kumar and direction by Mishra. Their consistent approach to grounded storytelling has remained central to the show’s appeal.
Panchayat’s growing reach and Season 4 reception
Season 4 had recorded the biggest opening in the show’s history upon release, as reported. It had trended widely across India and reached audiences across 95 per cent of the country’s pin codes in its first week.
Internationally too, the show had resonated with viewers across markets including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and the UAE. However, in a review by India Today, it had been stated that while the return of the series was welcomed, “the emotional warmth and simplicity” of earlier seasons might not have been fully retained.
With filming now underway, expectations remain high as the makers prepare to revisit Phulera once again. The new season is expected to release at a later date, which is yet to be officially announced.