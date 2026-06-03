Aryna Sabalenka Vs Diana Shnaider, French Open 2026: Belarussian Crashes Out As Russian Advances To Semis
Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka wasted a lead of a set and two breaks to lose 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 lto Diana Shnaider in the French Open quarterfinals on Wednesday. The four-time major winner Sabalenka led 4-1 in the second set and was two points from victory when serving for the match at 5-4 before completely collapsing against a player appearing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Sabalenka stood still and screamed loudly after losing a point to fall 0-30 down in the sixth game of the decider and. Although she saved two match points at 0-40 down, she lost the match when she sent a shot into the net. Sabalenka showed similar nerves when she lost in last year’s final to Coco Gauff.
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