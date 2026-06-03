Aryna Sabalenka Vs Diana Shnaider, French Open 2026: Belarussian Crashes Out As Russian Advances To Semis

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka wasted a lead of a set and two breaks to lose 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 lto Diana Shnaider in the French Open quarterfinals on Wednesday. The four-time major winner Sabalenka led 4-1 in the second set and was two points from victory when serving for the match at 5-4 before completely collapsing against a player appearing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Sabalenka stood still and screamed loudly after losing a point to fall 0-30 down in the sixth game of the decider and. Although she saved two match points at 0-40 down, she lost the match when she sent a shot into the net. Sabalenka showed similar nerves when she lost in last year’s final to Coco Gauff.

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French Open: Aryna Sabalenka vs Diana Shnaider
Russia's Diana Shnaider reacts after winning the quarterfinal tennis match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open: Diana Shnaider vs Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after losing the quarterfinal tennis match against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka vs Diana Shnaider
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hugs Russia's Diana Shnaider after the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open 2026: Diana Shnaider vs Aryna Sabalenka
Russia's Diana Shnaider reacts after winning the quarterfinal tennis match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis: Aryna Sabalenka vs Diana Shnaider
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus walks off the court after the quarterfinal tennis match against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis: Diana Shnaider vs Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during the quarterfinal tennis match against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Championships: Aryna Sabalenka vs Diana Shnaider
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus retruns to Russia's Diana Shnaider during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. ( | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Championships: Diana Shnaider vs Aryna Sabalenka
Russia's Diana Shnaider returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Aryna Sabalenka vs Diana Shnaider
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus takes break between the games during the quarterfinal tennis match against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Diana Shnaider vs Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Russia's Diana Shnaider during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Tennis: Aryna Sabalenka vs Diana Shnaider
Russia's Diana Shnaider returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Tennis: Diana Shnaider vs Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to Russia's Diana Shnaider during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Diana Shnaider French Open
Russia's Diana Shnaider wipes her face during the quarterfinal tennis match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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