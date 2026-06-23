India Set To Host BWF World Championships Again After 17-Year Wait; Tickets Start From INR 499

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The BWF World Championships return to India after a long wait of 17 years, with many current badminton stars around the world participating. Tickets, starting from INR 499, will be sold in six categories, with the maximum going to INR 5,500

BWF World Championships tickets, prices, venue and players
India set to host BWF World Championships after 17 long years. | Photo: X/BAI_media
Summary of this article

  • India are hosting BWF World Championships after a long wait of 17 years

  • The tickets for the event will be priced in six categories starting from 499 and going to 5,500

  • Big Indian names such as Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and Sat-Chi are expected to lead the Indian contingent

Tickets priced between Rs 499 and Rs 5,500 will be available for fans across 6,000 seats when the BWF World Championships returns to India after 17 years here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from August 17 to 23.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday announced BookMyShow as the official ticketing partner for the prestigious event, with ticket sales opening on Monday.

Tickets price start at Rs 499 under an Early Bird offer, with six seating categories available in total. Fans can also avail a 15 per cent discount across the remaining five categories for a limited period, while premium seating has been priced at Rs 5,500 for a complete matchday experience.

Ticket sales will be rolled out in phases, beginning with the opening four days of competition, with category pricing remaining unchanged through to the finals.

"Our ambition is not just to host a world-class tournament, but to deliver a fan experience that matches the occasion, accessible, seamless and worthy of an event of this stature," BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra said in a release.

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"We're delighted to partner with BookMyShow to bring that vision to life and connect more fans with the sport's biggest stage." India's top stars, including Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, are expected to lead the home challenge at the World Championships.

The tournament will also feature some of the biggest names in world badminton, including Korea's An Se-young, Chinese contenders Shi Yu Qi and Li Shi Feng, and Indonesian doubles pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri.

Traditional Southeast Asian powerhouses Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia are also expected to field strong contingents.

India last hosted the BWF World Championships in Hyderabad in 2009.

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