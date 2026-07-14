BJP Councillor Under Preventive Detention in Kerala Takes Oath Inside Jail

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In a first in the southern state, a city BJP councillor who is under preventive detention, took oath of office inside the Viyur central jail

Oath Inside Jail
BJP Councillor Under Preventive Detention in Kerala Takes Oath Inside Jail

In a first in the southern state, a city BJP councillor who is under preventive detention, took oath of office inside the Viyur central jail on Tuesday following a Kerala High Court order permitting him to do so.

Sugathan R, who was elected from the Vazhottukonam ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, was administered the oath of office by Mayor V V Rajesh in the jail library.

Sugathan took oath in the name of God.

Last month, the High Court had directed 20 BJP councillors of the Corporation to retake their oath after holding that the one administered earlier did not conform to the format prescribed under law.

Subsequently, Sugathan became involved in two criminal cases and was granted interim bail by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II, Nedumangad, to enable him to take the fresh oath, which was scheduled to be administered at the Corporation office on July 14.

However, he was detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), preventing him from attending the swearing-in.

Holding that the petitioner should be permitted to take the oath inside the prison, the court had on Monday directed the Superintendent of the Central Prison and Correctional Home, Viyyur, to make the necessary arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday at 11 am.

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The court directed that the Mayor and the minimum required officers of the city civic body be permitted to enter the prison to complete the procedure.

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