Akhilesh Appeals to Sonam Wangchuk to End Fast

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's appeal comes on the 24th day of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar and the 17th day of Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike.
"We humbly request and earnestly appeal to Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji to break his fast. His life is invaluable to the entire world because it embodies the same commitment to humanity and the environment as it does to democracy," Yadav posted on X.
"The BJP government, which he is attempting to awaken through his fast unto death, is itself a principle-less and corrupt system. In its insensitivity and heartlessness, the sacrifice of anyone holds no significance; therefore, expecting any sense of propriety or change of heart from BJP members is utterly futile," he said.
"For them (BJP), no one's life holds any value. For them, money is paramount. They are intoxicated with the arrogance of wealth earned through corruption. Hoping for change in them is in vain. Those who are arrogant cannot be refined," he added.
Yadav also targeted the BJP over the donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
"How would those who are looting even temples out of greed for power ('satta-graha') understand the significance of 'Satyagraha'? They have no concern for the future of the youth, nor for the dreams of their parents and other family members-they are simply self-centred people," he said.
"To defeat and permanently remove the BJP, which is strangling democracy, and its gang of underground, unregistered allies-may your morale and moral strength continue to inspire every true Indian, and may you forever remain a beacon of light for your countrymen, the youth, and the struggles for democracy and the environment against negative forces. This is our collective wish and prayer," he added.
According to the organisers, Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kg since he began fasting.
The CJP has been holding a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then. The organisation has announced a march to Parliament on July 20.