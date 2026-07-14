Nagaland IED Blast: Search Operations Intensified, NSCN-IM Condemns 'Cowardly Terrorist Act'

Security forces on Tuesday intensified search operations in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district after an Assam Rifles jawan was killed and four other personnel and a civilian were injured in an IED blast targeting a vehicle on the previous day, a Defence official said.
Havildar Mohd Iqbal from Jammu and Kashmir was killed and four other Assam Rifles personnel were injured in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast close to a vehicle of the paramilitary force near Sukhovi on Monday afternoon.
Operations intensified on Tuesday with additional columns of the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police inducted into the area, a Defence PRO said.
The Defence PRO also said "all four injured personnel were stable" and operations were underway to track down those responsible for the attack.
Havildar Mohd Iqbal of 28 Assam Rifles was posted with the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School at Sukhovi in Nagaland. Born on August 3, 1981, he had enrolled in the force on April 5, 2003. Hailing from Kallar Mohra village in Poonch district, he is survived by his wife Nasim Akther, officials said.
A wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the fallen soldier is scheduled to be held on Tuesday afternoon at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School at Sukhovi, they said.
The Assam Rifles personnel were travelling in a mini truck when the blast occurred. A civilian nearby was hit on the leg by a flying object from the blast, officials said, adding that an autorickshaw was also completely damaged.
Meanwhile, the NSCN/GPRN (NSCN-IM) on Tuesday strongly condemned the IED blast near Khopanala, Sukhovi, describing it as a "cowardly terrorist act" which was aimed at disrupting peace in the region.
In a statement, the outfit said the use of improvised explosive devices and anti-personnel mines could not be justified, warning that such attacks put civilian lives at risk, spread fear among the public and undermine the peace that people of the region have worked to preserve.
While distancing itself from the attack, it said it would seek to establish the facts behind the explosion and identify those responsible and urged the public not to speculate over the incident and appealed for cooperation so that those behind the blast could be held accountable.
No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. PTI