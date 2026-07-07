The cabinet, which held an emergency meeting with members of the Eastern Nagaland Legislators' Union (ENLU) and senior officials on Monday, also resolved to urge the Centre to enhance the proposed development package for the region from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.
The decisions were announced in a statement issued by the Home Department amid concern over delays in implementing the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on February 5 among the Centre, the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) for creation of the FNTA.
The decisions were taken as the ENPO announced a public rally and shutdown in the eastern districts on July 10 over the delay in the implementation of the accord.
The government said the proposed legislation would incorporate provisions to confer legislative powers on the FNTA over transferred subjects and departments in the districts under its jurisdiction, subject to consultation with and approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and in conformity with the Constitution.
It said the state had earlier drafted and introduced the FNTA Bill during the Budget session, but its passage was deferred after the MHA informed the government that constitutional issues relating to granting legislative powers to the authority were still under examination.
The cabinet also reiterated that the safeguards under Article 371(A) were "sacred and sacrosanct" and would not be diluted or altered.
A delegation led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, along with ENLU members, will visit New Delhi to seek the Centre's advice, approval and guidance on the matter, the statement said.
The government also appealed to the ENPO to reconsider its proposed public rally and shutdown in the eastern districts on July 10 in view of the steps being taken to establish the FNTA.