ED Conducts Searches in Kolkata Over TMC Bank Account Transactions

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches in Kolkata in connection with its investigation into alleged transactions linked to the bank accounts of the Trinamool Congress

ED Conducts Searches in Kolkata
ED Conducts Searches in Kolkata Over TMC Bank Account Transactions

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Kolkata in connection with its investigation into alleged transactions linked to the bank accounts of the Trinamool Congress, a senior official of the central probe agency said.

The agency is examining financial transactions related to the party's accounts as part of its probe, he said.

"The searches are being conducted as part of an ongoing investigation. Documents and other relevant records are being examined, and further details can be shared after the completion of the search operation," the official said, adding that the searches started early on Tuesday.

The agency officials are scrutinising financial records and other documents collected during the searches, he added.

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