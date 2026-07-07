All Valuable Articles Donated to Ram Temple Safe; Over 30 Kg Gold-Like Items in Possession of Trust: Treasurer

Giri said the Trust had received 16.765 kg of gold-like items up to March 31, 2024, another 10.445 kg during 2024-25 and 5.050 kg during 2025-26, taking the total to 32.259 kg as of March 31, 2026. He said the Trust's silver holdings comprised silver articles retained in their original form as well as 849.272 kg of refined silver obtained after government-supervised melting and refining of donated silver items.