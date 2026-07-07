Nicaragua-Flagged Merchant Tanker Remains Stuck Off Mumbai Coast for 2nd Day

The ship, MT Al Jafzia, is stuck a kilometre off the coast, they said, confirming that no one was on board.
According to the Marine Traffic website, the ship is an oil/chemical tanker and was docked at the Mumbai port two months ago.
It is 182.75 metres long and 32.26 metres wide. It is operating under the flag of Nicaragua, said MarineTraffic, which is a maritime analytics provider that offers real-time information on ship movements and the current location of ships in harbours and ports.
According to the Gorai police, the unmanned vessel has not yet been removed, and a joint monitoring operation is being carried out by the Indian Coast Guard and other agencies concerned.
Information about the stranded vessel was received on Monday morning, following which the Indian Navy, the Coast Guard and other authorities were alerted. The Coast Guard subsequently diverted its ships to the area to assess the situation and necessary assistance.
"The ship is stranded around one kilometre off Manori beach. We came to know about it on Monday morning and accordingly informed the Navy, Coast Guard and other concerned authorities," a police official said.
The vessel was inspected, and no crew members or other persons were found on board. The owner of the ship is aware that the vessel is stranded, the police said.
Local fishermen said the area is rocky and strong winds have made it unsafe for smaller vessels to venture near the ship.
Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed very heavy rains for the past few days, throwing normal life out of gear.
The Coast Guard in a statement on Monday said, "MT Al Jafzia, which was unmanned on anchorage has presumably run aground off Manori." A senior Coast Guard official said its personnel apprehended the three ships in February this year for illegal bunkering. The ships were brought to Mumbai, and a case was registered with the Yellow Gate police station.