Fourth Indian-Crewed Tanker Struck Off Oman Coast, Communication Lost

MT Liaki Freedom, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker with an Indian crew, was reportedly struck off the Oman coast on June 12.
Communication with the vessel was lost after its very high frequency radio became unresponsive following the incident.
The Forward Seamen's Union of India tracked the ship's last known location to coordinates near the Gulf of Oman.
A fourth Indian-crewed tanker, the MT Liaki Freedom, was reportedly struck off the coast of Oman, severing communications with the vessel late on June 12, 2026.
The attack occurred late yesterday, according to sources cited by Times Now, marking another security incident in the vital maritime corridor.
The extent of the damage to the ship and whether there are any casualties among the crew remain unknown. Authorities and union representatives are urgently working to establish contact and assess the situation on board.
Neither the United States nor Indian officials have issued formal statements concerning the MT Liaki Freedom. The incident follows a pattern of recent attacks on commercial shipping, raising immediate concerns over the safety of seafarers navigating the region.
Vessel Details and Tracking
The Forward Seamen's Union of India said that they cannot reach the ship because its very high frequency radio is unresponsive. However, the union successfully tracked the ship's last known location to latitude 24°43.85N and longitude 56°37.52E.
As of June 2026, the MT Liaki Freedom is registered under the flag of the Marshall Islands, according to vesselfinder.com.
The vessel's registered owner is Liaki Freedom Shipholding SA, and its commercial operator is Neobridge Marine Management LLC-FZ, magicport.ai said. Prior to the incident, the tanker was sailing from the Khor Fakkan anchorage in the United Arab Emirates to its declared destination of Shinas port in Oman.
Recent Attacks in Region
The strike on the MT Liaki Freedom comes amid escalating maritime security concerns in the area. A day prior, another vessel with Indian crew members was similarly targeted in the same waters.
The Guinea-Bissau-flagged oil tanker MT Jalveer, which was carrying 20 Indian seafarers, was allegedly attacked by the US Navy in the Gulf of Oman.