Babar Azam Led Pakistan Side Set For Three Match Test Series In England

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
Published at:

Pakistan will tour England for a three match test series from August 19 to September 13, 2027 which will serve as a crucial fixture for both the nations as part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle

Gus Atkinson Babar Azam Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2024 Multan AP Photo
England's Gus Atkinson, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam, left, on Day 4 of the first Test in Multan, Pakistan on October 10, 2024. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan will tour England for a three match test series during August-September 2027.

  • Babar Azam will lead the team after 3 years. His last Test match as Pakistan's captain prior to his 2026 reinstatement was against Sri Lanka in Colombo from July 24–27, 2023.

  • The matches will take place at Headingley, Lords' and Edgbaston.

The Pakistan national cricket team will tour England for a three match test-series during August-September 2027 which will form a crucial part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle 2025-27.

The tour will begin at Headingley in Leeds on August 19, before the teams meet at Lord’s from August 27.

The series will conclude at Edgbaston in Birmingham, with the third Test scheduled from September 9 to 13.

Babar Azam To Lead Pakistan

Pakistan will be captained by Babar Azam, with the squad featuring a blend of experienced Test players and emerging talent.

Pakistan Tour Of England 2026: Squads

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Imam-ul-Haq, Aamir Jamal, Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Sajid Khan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Khurram Shahzad, Saud Shakeel, Ubaid Shah, Ali Usman and Mohammad Awais Zafar.

England Squad

Yet to be announced.

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