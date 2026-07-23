Babar Azam Led Pakistan Side Set For Three Match Test Series In England

Shubham Banthia Published at: 23 July 2026 5:57 pm

Pakistan will tour England for a three match test series from August 19 to September 13, 2027 which will serve as a crucial fixture for both the nations as part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle

Shubham Banthia Published at: 23 July 2026 5:57 pm

England's Gus Atkinson, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam, left, on Day 4 of the first Test in Multan, Pakistan on October 10, 2024. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

Summary of this article Pakistan will tour England for a three match test series during August-September 2027.

Babar Azam will lead the team after 3 years. His last Test match as Pakistan's captain prior to his 2026 reinstatement was against Sri Lanka in Colombo from July 24–27, 2023.

The matches will take place at Headingley, Lords' and Edgbaston. The Pakistan national cricket team will tour England for a three match test-series during August-September 2027 which will form a crucial part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle 2025-27. The tour will begin at Headingley in Leeds on August 19, before the teams meet at Lord’s from August 27. The series will conclude at Edgbaston in Birmingham, with the third Test scheduled from September 9 to 13. Babar Azam To Lead Pakistan Pakistan will be captained by Babar Azam, with the squad featuring a blend of experienced Test players and emerging talent. Pakistan Tour Of England 2026: Squads Pakistan Squad Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Imam-ul-Haq, Aamir Jamal, Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Sajid Khan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Khurram Shahzad, Saud Shakeel, Ubaid Shah, Ali Usman and Mohammad Awais Zafar. England Squad Yet to be announced.