Harare Carnage: 15-Year-Old Sooryavanshi Smashes 18-Ball Maiden Fifty Against Zimbabwe

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed his maiden international half-century off just 18 balls to dismantle Zimbabwe’s bowling attack in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday (July 23, 2026).
Returning to the very venue where he guided India to Under-19 World Cup glory earlier in the year, the 15-year-old prodigy bounced back from a tough debut series in England to showcase his generational talent on the senior stage.
Coming into this three-match series, a young Indian side captained by Shreyas Iyer carried the weight of a six-match winless streak. Iyer won the toss and elected to field first to exploit any initial moisture in the Harare track.
Zimbabwe struggled to find rhythm against a disciplined Indian bowling display. While Wesley Madhevere anchored one end with 39 runs and Tadiwanashe Marumani contributed a brief, aggressive 27, the rest of the batting order crumbled.
For India, pacers Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav claimed a brace each, while Ravi Bishnoi strangled the middle overs to restrict Zimbabwe to a modest 125 for 7. Debutant Ashok Sharma had a forgettable outing, leaking 29 runs from his four overs without success.
Chasing 126, India suffered an early setback when opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for an eight-ball single. But Sooryavanshi stepped up to change the course. The left-handed opener hit four fours and four sixes during his 19-ball knock for 50.
IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav