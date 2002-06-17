Mayank Prabhu Yadav is an Indian cricketer who is a right-handed batsman and a right-arm fast bowler. Yadav plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and represents the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His career is notable for his achievements in domestic cricket and his record-setting performances in the IPL.

Yadav's cricket journey began in the local leagues of Delhi. His talent was recognized early, leading to his inclusion in Delhi's age-group teams. He progressed through the ranks, playing for the Delhi Under-16 and Under-19 teams. His performances in these age-group tournaments paved the way for his inclusion in the Delhi Ranji Trophy squad.

Yadav made his professional and Twenty20 debut for Delhi against Manipur on October 11, 2022. His debut in the T20 format saw him taking wickets and maintaining an effective economy rate. Shortly after his T20 debut, he made his List A debut for Delhi against Haryana on December 12, 2022. The following day, he made his first-class debut for Delhi against Maharashtra, showcasing his ability to perform across different formats.

In the 2022-23 season, Yadav became a regular feature in Delhi's bowling attack. His debut season in the Ranji Trophy included notable performances, taking key wickets and contributing to his team's success. Yadav played one first-class match, where he bowled 104 balls and took 2 wickets with a bowling average of 23.00. His best bowling figures in this format were 2/46.

In List A cricket, Yadav participated in 17 matches, bowling 822 balls and taking 34 wickets with a bowling average of 21.55. His best bowling performance in List A cricket was 4/47. Additionally, Yadav has played 11 T20 matches, delivering 198 balls and taking 15 wickets with a bowling average of 14.26. His best figures in the T20 format were 3/20.

In February 2023, Yadav was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants for the 2023 IPL season for Rs. 20 Lakhs. Unfortunately, an injury prevented him from participating in the 2023 season. However, he made a significant impact in the 2024 IPL season. Yadav made his IPL debut against the Punjab Kings and delivered a match-winning performance, picking up three wickets while conceding 27 runs. During this match, he bowled the fastest ball of the 2024 IPL season, clocking 155.8 kmph. His performance earned him the man of the match award in his debut IPL match.

In the subsequent match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Yadav took 3 wickets for 14 runs and broke his own record for the fastest ball, registering a speed of 156.7 kmph.

