Cricket

LSG Vs GT, IPL 2024: Injury Scare For Mayank Yadav, Lucknow's Pace Sensation Leaves Field

Mayank Yadav, 21, was introduced into the attack in the fourth over of the Titans' innings. The youngster conceded 13 runs and soon walked off the field with LSG physio in tow

Lucknow Super Giants Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
Mayank Yadav, India's latest speed merchant, suffered a side strain and left the field after bowling just one over during Sunday's Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League 2024 match in Lucknow.  (Scoreboard | Live Blog)

Yadav, 21, was introduced into the attack in the fourth over of the Titans' innings. The youngster conceded 13 runs and soon walked off the field with LSG physio in tow.

The right-arm fast bowler had earlier struggled with ankle and hamstring niggles in his career. This looked like a reoccurrence of the injury that kept the Delhi youngster out of the action during the Ranji Trophy season.

Mayank Yadav made his IPL debut this season against Punjab Kings and made an instant impression with his sear pace, and the ability to breach the 150kmph mark consistently. He has so far taken six wickets.

LSG's Ravi Bishnoi in action in the 21st match of IPL 2024 against GT on April 7, Sunday.
LSG Vs GT, IPL 2024: Ravi Bishnoi Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Kane Williamson - WATCH

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In his second IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Yadav took three for 14 and also bowled a 156.7kmph delivery, apparently the fastest of this season.

Despite the absence of their pace spearhead, Lucknow Super Giants managed to beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs with fellow pacer Yash Thakur claiming a maiden five-wicket haul.

