India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I: Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma starred with the ball before Shafali Verma’s 79 powered India to an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka, sealing an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result
India's Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur during their women's T20I match against Sri Lanka on December 27. 2025. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India won by eight wickets against Sri Lanka in the third women’s T20Is to seal the five-match series

  • Renuka returned in style with 4/21 while Deepti claimed 3/18 to become the joint-highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is

  • Shafali smashed 79 not out off 42 balls, hitting 11 fours and three sixes, to chase down the target

Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma delivered a devastating bowling display before Shafali Verma’s unbeaten 79 powered India to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the third Women’s T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, sealing the five-match series with games to spare.

The win handed India an unassailable 3-0 lead, cementing their complete dominance across departments. The contest followed a familiar pattern, with India first strangling Sri Lanka to a modest total before cruising through the chase with ease.

Renuka Returns In Style, Deepti Rewrites Records

Playing her first T20I since December last year, Renuka marked her return in emphatic fashion, producing a fiery spell of 4/21 to dismantle Sri Lanka’s top order. Her incisive new-ball bowling set the tone as Sri Lanka were restricted to 112/7.

The ever-reliable Deepti Sharma (3/18) provided relentless support, striking at key moments and etching her name into the record books. With her three wickets, Deepti became the joint-highest wicket-taker in women’s T20I history, drawing level with Australia’s Megan Schutt on 151 wickets in the format.

Related Content
Related Content

Sri Lanka, desperate to stay alive in the series, got a brisk start through Hasini Perera (25), who struck two boundaries to collect 12 runs from the opening over, bowled by Renuka.

Perera mixed caution with innovation, even scooping the ball over the wicketkeeper for another boundary, helping skipper Chamari Athapaththu (3) weather early pressure despite struggling to rotate the strike.

India, however, clawed back swiftly. Deepti provided the breakthrough as Athapaththu charged down the track, only to top-edge to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Renuka then returned for her second spell and struck twice in the sixth over.

She first removed the in-form Perera, before completing a sharp caught-and-bowled to dismiss Harshitha Samarawickrama (2), leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 32/3.

Renuka struck again in the 10th over, trapping Nilakshika Silva leg-before, tightening India’s grip further. A 40-run stand between Kavisha Dilhari (20) and Imesha Dulani briefly steadied the innings, but Deepti ended the resistance by claiming the 150th T20I wicket of her career, dismissing Dilhari.

From there on, Renuka and Deepti continued to strike at regular intervals, ensuring Sri Lanka never regained momentum and were confined to a below-par total.

Shafali Verma’s Fireworks Seal Chase

Chasing 113, Shafali Verma picked up exactly where she had left off in the previous match, unleashing a breathtaking assault to finish unbeaten on 79 off 42 balls. The explosive opener single-handedly dismantled the Sri Lankan attack, guiding India home with 40 balls to spare.

After beginning with three dot balls, Shafali danced down the track to smash a towering 83-metre six over long-off, before following it up with back-to-back boundaries through midwicket and mid-off. Timing the ball to perfection, she punished the bowlers with authority, hammering 11 boundaries and three sixes in a dazzling display of power hitting.

Spinner Kavisha Dilhari (2/18) briefly stalled India’s momentum by removing vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (1), whose lean patch continued, and Jemimah Rodrigues. However, the result was never in doubt as Shafali finished the chase with a boundary.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War