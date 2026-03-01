Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's PAK Vs SL Super 8 Match?

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by five runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, but crashed out of the semifinals on net run rate. Dasun Shanaka’s explosive 76* wasn’t enough to chase 212, as England and New Zealand sealed Group 2 semifinal spots

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterdays PAK Vs SL Super 8 Match?
Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka is bowled out by Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • Pakistan edged Sri Lanka by five runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, surviving Dasun Shanaka’s late onslaught

  • They bowed out of the semifinals race, failing to meet the net run-rate requirement despite the win

  • England and New Zealand progressed from Group 2, with Pakistan undone by a late collapse

Dasun Shanaka's stunning onslaught couldn't avert a narrow five-run defeat for Sri Lanka but knocked Pakistan out of the T20 World Cup, as New Zealand joined table toppers England from Group 2 in the semifinals on Saturday.

With 28 needed off the final over, the Sri Lankan skipper clobbered Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/48) for three consecutive sixes and a four to bring it down to six from the final ball. But Shanaka left the final delivery alone thinking it would be called a wide, which the on-field umpire did not give.

Shanaka hit a total of eight sixes and two fours to make 76 not out off only 31 balls, as Sri Lanka finished at 206/7 in reply to Pakistan's 212/8, who needed to keep the island nation under 147 to surpass New Zealand (1.390) on net run rate in order to make the final four.

Sahibzada Farhan's (100) second century in the competition and his record 176-run stand — highest for any wicket in T20 World Cup history — with Fakhar Zaman (84) also went in vain as Pakistan were left to rue a late collapse, which saw them lose eight wickets for 36 runs in last four overs.

Pakistan had slipped from 176/0 in the 16th over to 212/8, with Sri Lanka bowlers finally getting their act together.

Pakistan needed to win by at least 64 or more runs to get the better of the Kiwis. But, apart from Abrar Ahmed's superb spell of 4-0-23-3, Pakistan did not have any other bowler stepping up.

Sri Lanka, who were reduced to 101/5 in the 12th over, fought their way back with Pavan Rathnayake's 58 (37 balls; 4x4s, 3x6s) and Shanaka's heroics during a 61-run stand for the sixth wicket.

England, who won each of their three Super Eights games, topped Group 2 while New Zealand qualified as the second team.

It was, nevertheless, a disappointing end for Pakistan opener Farhan who broke Indian superstar Virat Kohli's record of most runs (319) in a single edition of T20 World Cup.

The 29-year-old Farhan finished with a total of 383 runs in seven matches at 76.60 and a strike rate of 160.25, hitting two tons and as many fifties in the process.

Sri Lanka made a meek start on a flat deck as Naseem Shah had opener Pathum Nissanka (3) on a slow ball outside off while the other two in the top order, Kamil Mishara (26) and Charith Asalanka (25), failed to convert their starts.

Abrar was spot on with his accuracy as he hit the stumps thrice against each of the three Sri Lankan southpaws in Mishara, Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis (3).

Earlier, Farhan and Fakhar Zaman put on a record partnership to power Pakistan.

While Pakistan openers came out all guns blazing in their bid to put a big score on board, Sri Lanka's lacklustre effort in the field for a large part of first innings played to their opponent's advantage.

Zaman, who fell for a 42-ball 84 after chopping one on to his stumps, was given two lifelines as he feasted on the Sri Lankan bowling attack that kept feeding the left-handed batter in his hitting zone.

Zaman hit an overall nine fours and four sixes to make a significant contribution.

While he was on 15, a hit went through Maheesh Theekshana's hands for a boundary off Dasun Shanaka. Zaman was lucky again on 46 as Sri Lanka chose against taking a DRS appeal for a caught behind, despite their wicketkeeper vehemently appealing for it after taking the catch.

It was Farhan (100 off 60 balls, 9x4s, 5x6s) who took the early initiative as Pakistan crossed the 50-run mark inside the fifth over, scoring at least 10 runs per over.

Sri Lanka appeared to be lacking any plan or discipline against a batter who has been in form, and they repetitively kept feeding Farhan deliveries way outside the off or down the leg to score off easily.

Farhan too had luck on his side. In a bizarre moment of play, on the final ball of the 15th over, Dunith Wellalage ran in hard from near the ropes at long-off, only to drop a catch and give the Pakistan opener first of his two lifelines.

Instead of throwing the ball back in, Wellalage began checking his finger and only realised a moment or two later that the ball was still in play.

Then, on the first ball of the 16th over, Janith Liyanage stepped on the boundary rope while taking a catch as Farhan emerged unscathed once again.

However, a flurry of wickets including Farhan's, who fell immediately after completing his ton, saw Pakistan missing out on some extra runs.

