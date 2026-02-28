Jammu And Kashmir Lift Ranji Trophy Title: Ashwin, Irfan, Bhajji Celebrate Historic Triumph

R Ashwin saw Jammu and Kashmir's victory as a testament to the fact that Ranji Trophy teams have come better prepared with every new season, while fellow off-spin great Harbhajan Singh said J&K showed the will to win

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jammu And Kashmir win Ranji Trophy 2025-26 reactions r ashwin harbhajan singh irfan pathan
Jammu and Kashmir players pose with the trophy after the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final against Karnataka, at KSCA Stadium in Hubballi. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ICC chief Jay Shah described J&K's victory as key moment that will "ignite belief" in the current generation

  • BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said J&K's win is a sign of cricket flourishing across the country

  • Former India players like Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and R Ashwin echo sentiments

ICC Chairman Jay Shah joined the Indian cricketing fraternity in lauding Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy title victory, describing it as a key moment that will "ignite belief" in the current generation from the region and drive the next one to take up the sport.

Shah's sentiment was echoed by Indian cricket legends like off-spin greats Harbhajan Singh and R Ashwin among others.

"Congratulations to the Jammu & Kashmir team in India for scripting a remarkable story of grit and perseverance," Shah, the former BCCI Secretary, wrote on 'X'.

"While the players are fully deserving of the adulation they receive, one must also remember the contribution of the coaching staff, management and administrators from J&K who have toiled behind the scenes to fashion this landmark achievement.

"I am sure that this win will ignite belief in the hearts of the current generation from the region and drive the next one to pick up a bat or ball. Our sport is rich with such stories of inspiration from around the world and I hope this one also receives its fair share of admiration," he added.

Related Content
Related Content

Ashwin saw their victory as a testament to the fact that Ranji Trophy teams have come better-prepared with every new season.

Jammu and Kashmir were on Saturday crowned as the Ranji Trophy champions for the first time ever after they got the better of eight-time winners Karnataka in a one-sided final in Hubballi.

J&K took a massive lead of 291 runs in the first innings which gave them the bragging rights in the contest and the result, for which they had worked over last few seasons.

In 2024-25, J&K beat Mumbai which had several India Test players including Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal and even Shardul Thakur and Shivam Dube.

Ashwin wrote on X, "Saurashtra, Vidharba, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and now J & k have won the Ranji Trophy over the last decade.

"These teams have found a way to prepare well with a unified goal in mind as a team. It has paved way for cricketers like Jaydev, Harsh Dubey( India A), Rajat Patidar, Karun Nair, Axar Patel to play for India in whites. In time J&k would also be seeing representations from this championship winning side.

"This serves as a reminder once again for cricketers from the rest of the country, that if they stand together and play united with a Ranji trophy title as a goal, they or at least their team mates can go on to play for the country. Well done to J & K , it's a massive achievement," Ashwin added.

Another spin great Harbhajan Singh said clinching the Ranji Trophy isn't easy and J&K showed the will to win.

"...that's what matter. What a day for Jammu & Kashmir...They have played terrific cricket throughout the season and played like a unit. Many congratulation and many more trophies to come. great to see Cricket growing in Jammu Kashmir region."

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said he had no doubts J&K would win the Ranji Trophy.

"Many congratulations to J&k cricket to create a history by winning the first ever Ranji Trophy. I never had even shadow of a doubt that you guys will achieve this and many more trophies," he wrote.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said J&K's win is a sign of cricket flourishing across the country.

"...it is a classic instance of how well the game of cricket is spread across India despite challenging conditions," he posted on 'X'.

"Relentless efforts of BCCI & its former Secretary & present ICC Chair Mr @JayShah's vision laid the roadmap, through a 3-members Sub-Committee in place since June,'21 till date to manage cricket activities, has made the glorious success possible... Indian Cricket continues to flourish!."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Can The Unpredictables Pull Off Pallekele Heist?

  2. Jammu And Kashmir Script Ranji Trophy History, Crush Karnataka To Lift Maiden Title

  3. Salman Ali Agha To Be Sacked As Pakistan’s T20I Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 - Report

  4. PAK Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Would Be 'Effectively Doing The Job Twice' – Anil Kumble's Big Warning

  5. IND Vs WI: Rinku Singh Set To Rejoin India For T20 World Cup Clash After Father’s Death, BCCI Secretary Confirms

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  2. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  3. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  4. An Argument Against The Ban On Sale Of Meat And Fish In Bihar

  5. Mark Carney Begins India Visit To Reset Bilateral Ties

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Outlook Women’s Day Special: Crossing Out The 'Femme Fatale'

  2. Sexism At Play? How Female Athletes Are Questioned Differently From Male Counterparts

  3. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ceasefire Amid Rising Border Tensions

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Pakistan Declares 'Open War' With Afghanistan After Airstrikes Kill Over 130 Taliban Fighters

Latest Stories

  1. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times

  2. Taurus March 2026 Horoscope: Financial Growth, Career Pressure, Love Harmony And Health Care

  3. Why Does Talking About Kunan-Poshpora Still Trigger Violence?

  4. Wide, Wide World: In Conversation With Geoff Dyer

  5. The Neglected Interface of Hinduism and Its Foundation

  6. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

  7. Gemini March 2026 Horoscope: Career Rise, Academic Focus, Prosperity And Romantic Progress

  8. Cancer March 2026 Horoscope: Travel Plans, Career Trials, Financial Caution And Emotional Lessons