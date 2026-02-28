Dreams Do Come True: After 67 Long Years, Jammu And Kashmir Cricket Set For Tryst With History

Jammu and Kashmir set to pip Karnataka on day 5 of final, lift Ranji Trophy title
Team had reached Ranji final for first time in 67 years
State chief minister Omar Abdullah, BCCI president Mithun Manhas in Hubballi to witness historic moment
Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, the cliche goes. But even the most optimistic Karnataka supporters would acknowledge that Jammu and Kashmir have effectively sealed a heartwarming and historic Ranji Trophy title in Hubballi on the fourth evening (Friday, February 27, 2026) of the five-day final.
With the home team trailing by a massive 477 runs and six J&K wickets still intact, Paras Dogra's men will lift the trophy on Saturday in all likelihood.
The visitors' foray into their maiden Ranji final was an inspiring tale of resilience and passion but to clinch the title, the underdog side needed to pull off something akin to a miracle against the eight-time former champions. They are on the verge of doing just that.
In the process, J&K will become the 18th Indian state or region to lay hands on Indian domestic cricket's most prestigious silverware.
Arduous Road To Final
It has been an utterly remarkable journey in reaching their first final in 67 years. Jammu and Kashmir trounced five former Ranji champions (Hyderabad, Delhi and Rajasthan in the group stage, Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals and Bengal in the semis) along the way, with Mumbai being the only former title holder they lost to in the 2025-26 edition.
Despite beginning their Ranji travails back in 1959, the team has only had two proper first-class level cricket grounds in Jammu and the Valley to practise at. Besides the usual struggles of a domestic cricketer from non-traditional centres, players representing the state also had to navigate the unique geo-political challenges plaguing the country's northernmost state, often having no communication channels to assemble for training.
Architects Of Triumph
While former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan mentored pace sensation Auqib Nabi, as also a big chunk of the current crop from 2017 to 2019, it was the late, great Bishan Singh Bedi who shaped the side in its formative years. In a column written for PTI, Parvez Rasool, the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play for India, paid tribute to the left-arm spin legend.
Rasool wrote: "There was a time when J&K team would just go, lose every game and come back. It was a defeatist mindset that required a change and who would have been a better person than a world class performer, a former India captain, who told us that we have the talent required to take on top domestic teams.
"Bedi sir didn't entertain politics of any kind on the field. There was a time when factionalism was at its peak. Once there were two J&K teams that arrived for a BCCI game. But Bedi sir would always tell us that "your job is to focus on your game and not worry about all these outside things. Just concentrate on being the best player that you can."
As for the stars of the show this season, different protagonists have emerged at different times. Take Qamran Iqbal for instance, who flew in on the opening morning as a last-minute replacement for injured opener Shubham Khajuria and was batting at 94 at stumps on Day 4.
Nabi, of course, has been the breakout performer and the toast of the country's domestic circuit, and is tipped to earn an India cap sooner than later. The hard-working swing bowler has claimed 60 scalps to become the leading wicket-taker in 2025-26, and is only the third seamer after Dodda Ganesh and Jaydev Unadkat in the tournament's lengthy history to fetch 60 or more wickets in a single season.
In the batting department, the standout has been Abdul Samad, a big-hitter who has altered his gameplay to buckle down and bat more responsibly for his side. The result is 748 runs in the season at an average of 57.53. And then there is captain Paras Dogra, the 41-year-old who has led from the front, barring the headbutt incident with KV Aneesh where he momentarily lost his cool.
Cynosure Of Prominent Eyes
The enormity of the occasion is not lost any major stakeholder. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah arrived in Hubballi on Friday to witness his team's historic title-winning moment, which should come at some point on Saturday. BCCI president Mithun Manhas, a former administrator of J&K cricket, who was present here from the first day, returned to the city and other top BCCI officials are also expected to join him.
Meanwhile, asked how exciting was the prospect of lifting the trophy for the first time, J&K bowling all-rounder Sahil Lotra said, "This is just the beginning, we are all happy and excited, this is the first time we are playing in the finals, this is a very proud moment for us.
"We are just moving forward, the hard work we have put in this year, the discipline we have shown, this is the result of that."
How many former Ranji champions did Jammu and Kashmir beat en route the final?
Jammu and Kashmir defeated five former Ranji Trophy winners (Hyderabad, Delhi and Rajasthan in the group stage, Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals and Bengal in the semis) to get to the 2025-26 final.
Which players have architected J&K's dream run in 2025-26?
Seamer Auqib Nabi, batter Abdul Samad and captain Paras Dogra have been the cornerstones of J&K's dream Ranji campaign.
What infrastructure challenges do J&K's Ranji players face?
Despite beginning their Ranji travails back in 1959, the J&K team has only had two proper first-class level cricket grounds in Jammu and the Valley to practise at, apart from the lack of communication channels often times.