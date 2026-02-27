Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Weather Forecast Today And Pitch Report

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know all about the PAK vs SL Super 8 match, including live streaming details, Pallekele weather and pitch reports, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match Pallekele weather pitch
Pakistan's Usman Tariq, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Tom Banton, right, leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan face Sri Lanka in a must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Pallekele

  • Weather in Pallekele expected to be cool at 18°C with high humidity; the pitch is batter-friendly

  • Know where to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match live on TV and online

Pakistan face Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, February 28, at the Pallekele International Stadium. For Pakistan, this is a must-win encounter to have any hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals. For Sri Lanka, there’s little more than pride to play for in front of the home crowd.

Pakistan’s campaign hangs in the balance after a washout against New Zealand and a narrow two-wicket loss against England. Those results mean that the Green Shirts not only need to beat Sri Lanka by a hefty margin, but also hope that results elsewhere go their way.

Against England, Pakistan’s bowling attack did well while defending a meagre total of 164, pushing the Three Lions to the very last over. Shaheen Shah Afridi shone with four wickets, but ultimately fell short.

The Pakistani bowlers would fancy themselves against Sri Lanka’s fragile top order. The co-hosts, already eliminated from semi-final contention after back-to-back defeats, saw their batting problems exposed in the heavy loss to New Zealand, where they were restricted to 107/8 while chasing 168.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

As per AccuWeather, the weather in the evening at Pallekele will be cool with temperatures forecast to be around 18°C. The humidity level will be around 74%. There will be a good amount of moisture in the air, which means dew will be a factor while chasing. There’s little chance of rain playing spoilsport during the match.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch remains a batter-friendly one, with an average T20I score in the first innings of 171. Chasing sides have won on the ground six times in the last 10 games. There are long boundaries (75m on the square side, 80m straight).

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

Q

When is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 match being played?

A

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Saturday, February 27, 2026, at 7:00 PM IST.

Q

Where is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 match being played?

A

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Q

Where to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 match live online in India?

A

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 match live broadcast in India?

A

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Published At:
Tags

