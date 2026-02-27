Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Weather Forecast Today And Pitch Report

Pakistan's Usman Tariq, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Tom Banton, right, leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's Usman Tariq, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Tom Banton, right, leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena