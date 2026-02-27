Lucknow Super Giants Launch New Jersey Ahead Of Indian Premier League 2026

Lucknow Super Giants unveiled new jersey ahead of IPL 2026
It recently launched a new logo as well comprising of a Garuda, crown and elephant
It is a strategic move by the franchise to resonate with the local people and expand their fanbase
Lucknow Super Giants have launched their new jersey ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Friday, February 27, 2026.
LSG's new jersey, which has red and blue stripes along with golden stripes, has drawn mixed reactions from fans. In a strategic move to carve a new identity, they have moved on from their former complete blue jersey to a newer one.
Earlier, the franchise unveiled a new logo which features three powerful symbols - Garuda, the Crown, and the Elephant to get closer to the people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh. The major branding overhaul by LSG is an effort to create an identity that resonates with their people of Uttar Pradesh and in turn helps them to broaden their fanbase.
Garuda represents courage - a trait which the franchise wants to imbibe in their approach, going further and never backing down in front of challenges.
While the crown depicts pride and responsibility, the players should realize that whenever they enter the field, they carry the hopes of millions of fans.
Last but not least, the elephant, which showcases strength, wisdom, patience, and unity.
The new logo will feature on jerseys, merchandise, digital platforms, and all official branding, signalling the start of a new era defined by unity, ambition, and belonging.
Sharing his thoughts, Mr Shashwat Goenka, Owner of Lucknow Super Giants & Vice Chairman of RPSG Group said:
“This new logo is deeply emotional for us. The people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh welcomed the Super Giants into their hearts from day one. This symbol is a tribute to that love and belief. Garuda reflects our dreams to rise higher. The Crown reflects the pride you place on us every time we take the field. And the Elephant reflects the strength and loyalty that defines this region.”
“This is not just a change in identity. It is a promise. A promise that we will honour this city, respect our roots, and compete with heart. Every run, every wicket, every moment will carry the emotion of our fans.”
Aiden Markram Welcomes The New Jersey
South African skipper, who is an integral part of the LSG franchise, has received the new jersey during the ongoing T20 World Cup. The franchise posted a video where the Proteas gave their first reaction to the new jersey.
Lucknow is a relatively new franchise in the IPL family and featured only in four seasons so far. However, after a couple of fine seasons, the last one turned out to be a disaster for the franchise.
They would be vying to turn things around this year, and the new revamped jersey and identity are a step in that direction by the franchise.