Lucknow Super Giants Unveil New Team Logo Inspired By City’s Culture And Heritage

Lucknow Super Giants unveiled their new team logo reflecting Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh’s identity
The emblem features Garuda, Crown, and Elephant symbolising courage, pride, and strength
The new logo will be used across jerseys and official branding going forward
Lucknow Super Giants today unveiled their new team logo. It is not just a new design or a new look, but a refreshed emblem that reflects the spirit of the city(Lucknow), the state (Uttar Pradesh), and every fan who has stood by the team since its inception.
The new emblem brings together three powerful symbols: Garuda, the Crown, and the Elephant. Each element is rooted in the culture and telling a story that feels deeply personal to Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh.
Garuda represents courage, the courage to rise, take on challenges, and never back down. It reflects the fearless cricket the Super Giants strive to play and reinforces the belief that no dream is too big when a team rises together.
The Crown signifies pride and responsibility. Every time the team steps onto the field, it carries the hopes of millions. The Crown serves as a reminder that wearing this jersey is an honour that must be earned every single day.
At the heart of the logo stands the Elephant, symbolising strength, wisdom, patience, and unity. It reflects the steady support of the fans, the kind of loyalty that does not waver with one result but stands strong season after season.
Together, these elements form more than a logo. They represent a shared sense of identity. This emblem belongs to the streets of Lucknow, to the families watching from their homes, to the young fans dreaming of wearing the jersey one day. It carries history, pride, and the promise of something greater.
Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Shashwat Goenka, Owner, Lucknow Super Giants and Vice Chairman, RPSG Group, said:
“This new logo is deeply emotional for us. The people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh welcomed the Super Giants into their hearts from day one. This symbol is a tribute to that love and belief. Garuda reflects our dreams to rise higher. The Crown reflects the pride you place on us every time we take the field. And the Elephant reflects the strength and loyalty that defines this region.”
“This is not just a change in identity. It is a promise. A promise that we will honour this city, respect our roots, and compete with heart. Every run, every wicket, every moment will carry the emotion of our fans.”
The new logo will feature across jerseys, merchandise, digital platforms, and all official branding, marking the beginning of a new chapter built on unity, ambition, and belonging.