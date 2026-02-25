Lucknow Super Giants Unveil New Team Logo Inspired By City’s Culture And Heritage

Lucknow Super Giants unveil a refreshed team logo featuring Garuda, Crown, and Elephant, symbolising courage, pride, and unity while marking a new chapter for the IPL franchise

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lucknow Super Giants Unveil New Team Logo Inspired By City’s Culture And Heritage
Lucknow Super Giants' players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lucknow Super Giants unveiled their new team logo reflecting Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh’s identity

  • The emblem features Garuda, Crown, and Elephant symbolising courage, pride, and strength

  • The new logo will be used across jerseys and official branding going forward

Lucknow Super Giants today unveiled their new team logo. It is not just a new design or a new look, but a refreshed emblem that reflects the spirit of the city(Lucknow), the state (Uttar Pradesh), and every fan who has stood by the team since its inception.

The new emblem brings together three powerful symbols: Garuda, the Crown, and the Elephant. Each element is rooted in the culture and telling a story that feels deeply personal to Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh.

Garuda represents courage, the courage to rise, take on challenges, and never back down. It reflects the fearless cricket the Super Giants strive to play and reinforces the belief that no dream is too big when a team rises together.

The Crown signifies pride and responsibility. Every time the team steps onto the field, it carries the hopes of millions. The Crown serves as a reminder that wearing this jersey is an honour that must be earned every single day.

At the heart of the logo stands the Elephant, symbolising strength, wisdom, patience, and unity. It reflects the steady support of the fans, the kind of loyalty that does not waver with one result but stands strong season after season.

Related Content
Related Content

Together, these elements form more than a logo. They represent a shared sense of identity. This emblem belongs to the streets of Lucknow, to the families watching from their homes, to the young fans dreaming of wearing the jersey one day. It carries history, pride, and the promise of something greater.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Shashwat Goenka, Owner, Lucknow Super Giants and Vice Chairman, RPSG Group, said:

“This new logo is deeply emotional for us. The people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh welcomed the Super Giants into their hearts from day one. This symbol is a tribute to that love and belief. Garuda reflects our dreams to rise higher. The Crown reflects the pride you place on us every time we take the field. And the Elephant reflects the strength and loyalty that defines this region.”

“This is not just a change in identity. It is a promise. A promise that we will honour this city, respect our roots, and compete with heart. Every run, every wicket, every moment will carry the emotion of our fans.”

The new logo will feature across jerseys, merchandise, digital platforms, and all official branding, marking the beginning of a new chapter built on unity, ambition, and belonging.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis Suffer Tragic Lower Middle-Order Collapse

  2. Shikhar Dhawan Wins Major Legal Battle As Delhi Court Orders Ex-Wife To Return INR 5.7 Crore

  3. Paras Dogra Headbutt: J&K Captain Knocks Karnataka's KV Aneesh's Helmet During Ranji Trophy Final - Video

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Preview, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: IND Seek Recovery Amid Top-Order Fragility

  5. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Bangladesh Set For 2-Match Test Series In Australia After 23 Years - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls

  2. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

  3. DGCA Grounds 4 VSR Aircraft After Baramati Crash

  4. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  5. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  3. After El Mencho: Why Pablo Escobar’s Shadow Still Looms Over The Global Drug Trade

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. Australian PM Anthony Albanese Evacuated From Official Residence Over Security Threat

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 

  2. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  3. Uttarakhand: Muslim Man Beaten For Offering Namaz Near Temple In Rudrapur

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Raise Gaza Genocide In Knesset Address During Israel Visit

  5. Trump State Of The Union 2026: 30 Democrats Boycott Speech

  6. Pride And Prejudice Teaser: Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy And Darcy In The Netflix Series

  7. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  8. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'