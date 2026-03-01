Mohun Bagan SG 5-1 Mohammedan Sporting, ISL: Mariners Continue Winning Run With Dominant Performance In Kolkata Derby

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secure their third consecutive win in the ISL 2025-26 as they dominate the Kolkata derby with a 5-1 win over Mohammedan Sporting

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
mohun-bagan-super-giant-vs-mohammedan-sporting-indian super league 2025-26
Mohun Bagan Super Giant footballer Dimitri Petratos celebrating after scoring against Mohammedan Sporting in ISL 2025-26 Kolkata derby. Photo: IndSuperLeague/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant secures comprehensive 5-1 win over Kerala Blasters

  • The Mariners moved to the top of the table with nine points following the win

  • This is their third consecutive win in the ISL 2025-26

A dominant attacking display powered Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Kolkata derby of the Indian Super league at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan at Kolkata on Saturday.

The Mariners moved provisionally to the top of the table with nine points, edging ahead of Jamshedpur FC on goal difference, while Mohammedan Sporting dropped down to the bottom without a point.

Robson Azevedo was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Mohun Bagan head coach Sergio Lobera rotated his squad, making four changes to the starting XI, to bring in Amey Ranawade, Manvir Singh, Deepak Tangri and Jason Cummings.

Mohammedan head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo made two changes in midfield, introducing Lalthankima and Lalngaihsaka as the visitors once again fielded an all-Indian lineup.

The derby began at a fast pace. Mohun Bagan forced an early corner in the opening minute, and Jason Cummings saw his effort blocked soon after. Robson Azevedo tested Subhajit Bhattacharjee from distance in the second minute, while Alberto Rodríguez fired over from long range.

Related Content
Related Content

Mohammedan stunned the hosts in the 12th minute. Lalngaihsaka delivered a precise corner from the right, and Lalthankima rose highest to power a header into the top left corner, giving Vishal Kaith no chance and handing them a 1-0 lead.

The response from the Mariners was immediate. Robson struck the crossbar with a curling effort in the 18th minute, before Anirudh Thapa tried his luck from inside the box. The equaliser arrived in the 22nd minute when Robson curled a right-footed shot from the left of the box into the bottom-left corner to make it 1-1.

Four minutes later, the Brazilian doubled his tally. A loose ball inside the area fell kindly to him, and he timed his right-footed finish perfectly into the bottom-right corner to put Mohun Bagan 2-1 ahead.

Jamie Maclaren extended the advantage in the 35th minute after the Mohammedan defence failed to clear their lines, allowing the striker to slot home from close range and make it 3-1 before the interval.

Despite a few attempts from Mohammedan, including long-range efforts from midfielder Amarjit Singh and substitute Makan Chothe Winkle, Mohun Bagan remained firmly in control. Manvir Singh came close early in the second half before making a decisive impact in the 62nd minute.

Abhishek Singh's cross into the box found Manvir, whose diving header took a deflection off Mohammedan defender Sajjad Hussain before finding the net, stretching the lead to 4-1.

The Mariners added a fifth in the 70th minute through Dimitri Petratos, whose powerful strike from 30 yards out clipped the woodwork before nestling into the net.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI: Will Rinku Singh Play Tonight? From Tendulkar To Kohli, Cricketers Who Played Through Their Grief

  2. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

  3. Sanath Jayasuriya Set To Step Down As Sri Lanka Head Coach After T20 World Cup Exit

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final And Final Venues Confirmed As Pakistan Eliminated Despite 5-Run Win Vs Sri Lanka

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

  3. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  4. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  5. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  2. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  3. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  4. US–Israel Strikes On Iran: Panic Grips Indian Diaspora In West Asia

  5. The Situation In Iran Reflects The Fractures And Vulnerabilities Of The Region: West Asia Expert

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Names Ahmad Vahidi New IRGC Chief, Protesters Storm Baghdad

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times