Mohun Bagan 2-0 Kerala Blasters, ISL: Maclaren, Aldred Seal Comfortable Win For Mariners In Truncated Season Opener

Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2025-26: Defending champions Mohun Bagan launched their title defence with a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters, as Jamie Maclaren and Tom Aldred struck at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharathi Krirangan

Kolkata: Kerala Blasters' Thingujam Korou Singh, right, vies for the ball with Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Alberto Rodriguez Martin during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 football match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium, in Kolkata, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Photo: PTI
  • Jamie Maclaren scored in the 36th minute before Tom Aldred sealed the win in stoppage time

  • Kerala Blasters improved late on through Kevin Yoke’s pace but failed to test Vishal Kaith

  • AIFF confirmed relegation in ISL will be implemented for the first time

Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant began their Indian Super League campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Kerala Blasters in the season opener at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharathi Krirangan here on Saturday.

A first half strike from Jamie Maclaren (36th minute) and a second half injury-time goal from Tom Aldred (90+6) secured three points for the Mariners.

Mohun Bagan SG head coach Sergio Lobera named a very strong lineup with all the familiar faces, including Dimi Petratos, Jamie Maclaren and Alberto Rodriguez, taking the field for the Spaniard's first match in charge of the Mariners.

New signings Mehtab Singh, Robson Da Silva, and Amey Ranawade were the fresh faces in the whole match-day squad.

On the other hand, David Catala named a young lineup in his first ISL match with foreign signings Oumar Ba and Victor Bertomeu making their debuts along with midfielders Y Ebindas and Rowllin Borges.

The defending champions had the better possession in the first half with Anirudh Thapa and Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) controlling the midfield, allowing Robson and Liston Colaco to find space to attack through the wings.

Dimi Petratos returned to his preferred No. 10 role behind Jamie Maclaren and the Australian almost gave his side an early lead. Liston Colaco found Petratos inside the box but the forward snatched his shot which went wide of the goal.

The Mariners were dominating possession, but were finding it difficult to break down the stubborn defence of Kerala Blasters.

They did manage to take the lead after the water break through Jamie Maclaren. He was found inside the box by Petratos and the Australian striker turned Aiban Dohling and found the net through a composed left-footed finish for the first goal of the ISL season.

Mohun Bagan ended the first half with the one goal lead, registering 10 shots on goal with six on target at the end of the half.

Catala made two changes in the start of the second half bringing in Naocha Singh and Marlon Trujillo while Subhasish Bose was replaced by Amey Ranawade for Mohun Bagan.

The second half also saw the Mariners maintaining possession for long periods to force Blasters to defend deep in their own half.

Kerala Blasters became stronger in the final quarter of the game, especially with the introduction of Kevin Yoke, who showed his pace and dribbling abilities down the wings, but could not muster any clear-cut chances to trouble Vishal Kaith in goal.

Mohun Bagan put the game beyond the reach of the opposition in injury-time of the second half with substitute Tom Aldred finding the goal with a powerful header past Sachin Suresh from the free-kick of Anirudh Thapa.

Jamie Maclaren was named Player of the Match.

Relegation to be implemented in ISL for first time

Meanwhile, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed that the bottom-placed team will be relegated to the second tier Indian Football League (IFL). The winning team of the IFL will be promoted to the ISL next season.

"Relegation has been introduced for the first time in the ISL, where the bottom-ranked team will be relegated to the Indian Football League, while the champions of the IFL will be promoted to the top division," the AIFF said in a release.

"The club crowned champions of the 12th Indian Super League, on the other hand, will gain entry to the AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Round next season."

The second tier I-League was rechristened Indian Football League (IFL) from this season onwards and will kick-start on February 21.

The truncated and delayed ISL will be played in 11 venues across 10 states including the VYBK and the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi where Sporting Club Delhi and Punjab FC will play their home matches.

The Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar will host various matches in the ISL this season.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, "After all the noise off the field, we are finally kicking things off on the field, which makes it a moment of celebration. Football is back on the ground, which is what everyone in the fraternity wanted."

AIFF Leagues Chief Operating Officer Akshay Rohatgi said, "This is historic in the sense that in keeping with the Supreme Court judgement, the AIFF will be operating it on their own for the first time. The principle of promotion and relegation will also be seen for the first time, again in alignment with the Honourable Court's orders.

"We had the handicap of time with only 38 days at our disposal, but even then and thanks to the tremendous support received from the clubs, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the respective State Governments, we believe we will be able to deliver to the fans what they want."

