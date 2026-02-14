Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Indian Super League Kicks-off With MBSG Up Against KBFC

MBSG vs KBFC LIVE, ISL 2026: Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters in the opening match of ISL. X/mohunbagansg

The 2025/26 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will finally kick-start after months of stalling as the first match of the new season sees defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant play Kerala Blasters at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata. The fixture sees two teams with a huge fan-base in Indian football go against each other and promises a high-voltage start to a season unlike any other. Get the live scores and updates from MBSG vs KBFC match right here

LIVE UPDATES