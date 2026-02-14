Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Indian Super League Kicks-off With MBSG Up Against KBFC

Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2026: Mohun Bagan get things underway in the new season of the Indian Super League as they play Kerala Blasters in Kolkata. Get the live scores and updates from MBSG vs KBFC match right here

Outlook Sports Desk
MBSG vs KBFC LIVE
MBSG vs KBFC LIVE, ISL 2026: Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters in the opening match of ISL. X/mohunbagansg
The 2025/26 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will finally kick-start after months of stalling as the first match of the new season sees defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant play Kerala Blasters at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata. The fixture sees two teams with a huge fan-base in Indian football go against each other and promises a high-voltage start to a season unlike any other. Get the live scores and updates from MBSG vs KBFC match right here
Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: Streaming

How to watch Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025/26 live telecast in India?

Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025/26 match will be televised in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to live stream Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025/26 match?

The live streaming of Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025/26 match will be available on FanCode.

