FC Goa Vs Inter Kashi LIVE Score, ISL: Gaurs Eye Winning Start Against Debutants

FC Goa vs Inter Kashi Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Indian Super League Round 1 fixture at Fatorda Stadium on February 14, 2026

FC Goa vs Inter Kashi live score ISL Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 1 Fatorda Stadium
FC Goa vs Inter Kashi Live Score, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 1. | Photos: Instagram
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Round 1 fixture between FC Goa and Inter Kashi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday, February 14, 2026. FC Goa, former ISL Shield winners, will look to begin their new season with a win. The Gaurs have made significant changes to their foreign contingent, but still boast a strong squad led by Sandesh Jhingan. They will face Inter Kashi, who secured promotion to the ISL after winning last season’s I-League. The Warriors of Kashi have a decent squad featuring a mix of Indian and foreign players, and will be seeking an early upset tonight. Follow the play-by-play updates from the FC Goa vs Inter Kashi football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

FC Goa vs Inter Kashi LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Inter Kashi. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
