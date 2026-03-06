India Vs Japan Preview, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Look To Keep Campaign Alive Against Group Leaders

India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Know all about India’s crucial Group C match against Japan in Perth on Saturday, March 7, including preview, team news, predicted lineups, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India vs Japan preview AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Matchday 2 team news lineups
India's Sanfida Nongrum, right, scores her team's first goal as Vietnam's Cù Thị Huỳnh Như looks on during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between India and Vietnam in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India seek response against Japan after late 2-1 loss against Vietnam in AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026

  • Japan top Group C after comfortable win over Chinese Taipei and enter clash as massive favourites

  • Find out when and where to watch the India vs Japan, team news, predicted lineups and more

India face a daunting task when they take on mighty Japan in a Group C encounter in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Saturday. The Blue Tigresses suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss against Vietnam in their opening match on March 4.

Nguyen Thi Van Su had given Vietnam the lead in the 30th minute, but Sanfida Nongrum marked her debut with a goal in the 52nd minute. This ended India’s painful 23-year wait to score in the tournament.

However, Nguyen Thi Van Su broke the collective hearts of Indian fans when she scored her second goal of the night deep inside stoppage time to hand the Golden Star Warriors a hard-earned victory.

Despite the setback, the Blue Tigresses will take heart from their performance against a stronger and higher-ranked opponent. However, Amelia Valverde’s girls will face a much tougher task against Japan.

Nadeshiko Japan are the highest-ranked team in the tournament – with a FIFA Women’s World Ranking of No. 8 – and remain the only Asian side to ever win the Women’s World Cup.

Japan went top of the group with a 2-0 win over Chinese Taipei on Wednesday, with Bayern Munich midfielder Momoko Tanikawa and Brighton’s Kiko Seike scoring in the second half.

Related Content
The senior India women's football team poses for a photograph ahead of the friendly against Zvezda-2005 Perm. - | Photo: AIFF
India Vs Vietnam LIVE Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Blue Tigresses In Action
India's captain Sweety Devi and head coach Amelia Valverde at the pre-match press conference with Veitnam head coach and captain in Perth on March 3, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
India Vs Vietnam Preview, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Begin Campaign Against Golden Star Warriors
The Indian women's football team celebrates a goal against Iraq in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. - AIFF Media
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Well Do You Know The Indian Team? Here's A Breakdown Of The Entire 26-Member Squad
File photo of the India women's national football team. - | Photo: AIFF
India At AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Schedule, Squad, Players To Watch, Prediction – All You Need To Know
Related Content

A defeat to Japan will all but end India’s hopes of progressing to the knockout stages. With a place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil on offer for the semi-finalists, the Blue Tigresses will give their all in this contest, with little left to lose.

India vs Japan: Head-To-Head Record

India and Japan have faced each other just once in women’s international football. That came during an Olympic Games qualifier in October 2023, where Japan thrashed India 7-0, with six goals coming in the second half.

India vs Japan: Team News

India and Japan will have a full complement of players in the crucial Group C encounter on Saturday, with no injuries in their respective opening games.

India will likely go for a midfield-heavy formation, with the team struggling to impose themselves in the middle of the park in the first half of the match against Vietnam. The introduction of young legs at the break turned the tide for the Blue Tigresses, only for it to fall short.

Manisha Kalyan showed her class, with her through-ball to Soumya Guguloth turning out to be India’s best chance of the game, other than Sanfida’s goal. Amelia Valverde will need to make sure that the Alianza Lima forward receives more balls in the opposition’s half to hit on the counter, with India likely to sit deep against Japan.

The defence will also need to shore up when facing the world-class attack that Japan have. India’s indecisiveness in their box led to Thai Thi Thao scoring after the restart, only for VAR to come to the rescue and overturn the goal.

India vs Japan: Predicted Lineup

India Predicted Playing XI: Panthoi Chanu; Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi, Sanju Yadav; Sangita Basfore, Rimpa Haldar, Shilky Devi Hemam; Soumya Guguloth, Grace Dangmei, Manisha Kalyan.

India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match being played?

A

The India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be played on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live online in India?

A

The India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live broadcast in India?

A

The India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points From IND’s Semi-Final Win Over ENG In Mumbai

  2. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend

  3. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Ricky Martin Set To Perform At The Closing Ceremony - Check Details

  4. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tale Of Two Fielders – How Brook And Axar Shaped Semi-Final

  5. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match?

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  5. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  2. Day In Pics: March 05, 2026

  3. After Nitish Kumar, Speculation Rises Over Samrat Choudhary's Elevation As Bihar CM

  4. End Of An Era: The Nine And A Half Lives Of CM Nitish Kumar

  5. Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  3. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  4. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  5. Meta AI Glasses Showed Sensitive Bank Details, Naked People, Porn To Workers

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israel’s Military Strikes Tehran, Carries Out Raids In Lebanon As Ben Gurion Airport Hit

  2. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  4. Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

  5. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

  6. RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

  7. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  8. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century