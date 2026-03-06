Jamshedpur FC Vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Indian Super League Match?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
AIFF Clarification On I-League Trophy Inter Kashi Churchill Brothers
File image of Inter Kashi players. Photo: X/Inter Kashi
  • Jamshedpur FC return to home to play against Inter Kashi at the Furnace

  • The Men of Steel look to continue their strong start to the season

  • Inter Kashi defeated Kerala Blasters FC and are sixth in the ISL standings

Riding high on momentum after a thrilling comeback win away in Kolkata against East Bengal FC, Jamshedpur FC return home to face Inter Kashi on March 6 at 7.30 PM at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. The Men of Steel will look to continue their strong start to the season after registering three wins from their opening matches.

Jamshedpur head into the fixture after a stellar comeback victory in Kolkata where they defeated East Bengal in an entertaining contest. After going down 1-0 before the break, the Men of Steel showed tremendous character in the second half as captain Steven Eze levelled the score before substitute Rei Tachikawa struck a late winner in the 87th minute to seal all three points.

Head coach Owen Coyle praised the team’s resilience after the win but insisted the focus is now firmly on the next challenge. “We were delighted with the win at East Bengal and how the lads came from behind. Going behind meant we had to show our character, resilience and belief. The players did that and played some great football to get a fantastic three points,” he said.

Inter Kashi, the new entrants to the league after earning promotion from the second division, will be playing their fourth match of the campaign. After drawing their first two games, they secured their first victory with a spirited win over Kerala Blasters FC and currently sit sixth in the table.

Coyle expects a difficult challenge against a well-organised opponent. “Inter Kashi have shown in all three games that they are a very good side and they remain unbeaten. They went to Kerala, which is always a tough venue, and performed very well. They have the mentality of champions from last season, and it will be another tough game for us,” he said.

One of the key reasons behind Jamshedpur’s strong start has been their defensive discipline. The team has conceded just one goal in three matches, with the backline maintaining excellent organisation and composure under pressure.

Defender Pratik Chaudhari credited the team’s collective effort for their defensive solidity. “It comes down to hard work. The coaching staff have worked tirelessly with us to maintain our defensive shape both with and without the ball. We stay compact and organised as a team and that discipline has helped us concede fewer goals and pick up important points,” he said.

In attack, the creativity of Madih Talal and the presence of Nikola Stojanovic have added an extra dimension to Jamshedpur’s play. Talal’s ability to unlock defences and Stojanovic’s attacking movement have helped the Men of Steel create several scoring opportunities this season.

Jamshedpur’s squad depth has also played a crucial role, with substitutes making decisive contributions in recent matches. The winner by Vincy against Punjab FC came late in the game, while Tachikawa’s impact from the bench secured victory against East Bengal.

With the team returning to the Furnace, Coyle has urged the supporters to turn up in numbers and create their trademark atmosphere. “The supporters are the heartbeat of our club. They are vocal, colourful and they give the players incredible energy. I would say come along, bring your family and friends, fill the stadium and help us create a great atmosphere at the Furnace,” he said.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Inter Kashi, ISL 2025/26: Match Details

The Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi match in the ISL will be played on March 06th, 2026, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming, ISL 2025/26: When, Where To Watch?

Football fans in India can catch all the action between Jamshedpur FC and Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League 2025-26 match on Sony Sports Network. The match will kick-off at 7:30pm IST.

For live streaming, one can catch the action on the FanCode app and website.  

