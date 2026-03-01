Inter Kashi 2-1 Kerala Blasters, ISL: Antonio Lopez Habas' Side Script Maiden Indian Super League Victory

Kerala Blasters continue their poor run of form as they suffer their third consecutive defeat in the ISL 2025-26 after suffering a 1-2 loss against Inter Kashi at home

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
inter kashi vs kerala blasters indians super league 2025-26 match report Kochi
Inter Kashi footballers celebrating after defeating Kerala Blasters in ISL 2025-26. Photo: IndSuperLeague/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Inter Kashi secured their first-ever win in ISL

They defeat Kerala Blasters 2-1 in ISL 2025-26

This is the third consecutive defeat of Kerala Blasters in ISL

A composed team performance saw Inter Kashi FC beat Kerala Blasters 2-1 and register their first-ever win in the top tier Indian Super League At Kochi on Saturday.

The visitors climbed provisionally to sixth in the standings with five points, while Kerala Blasters were left searching for consistency in the early phase of the campaign. Alfred Planas was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The game began cautiously, with the first real opportunity arriving in the second minute when Inter Kashi midfielder Rohit Danu tested Arsh Shaikh from distance, the Kerala goalkeeper comfortably gathering the effort.

The opening exchanges were evenly contested, with neither side able to impose themselves in the final third.

Kerala Blasters threatened from a set-piece in the 15th minute when center back Oumar Bah headed wide from Vibin Mohanan's delivery.

At the other end, Petkevičius was lively, seeing one effort blocked before firing another wide of the target after being picked out by Planas.

The deadlock was broken in the 34th minute, just after the water break. Alfred Planas threaded a precise through ball into the path of Petkevičius, who created space before unleashing a powerful right-footed strike into the centre of the net, giving Inter Kashi a 1-0 lead.

Related Content
Related Content

Kerala had a golden opportunity to equalise in stoppage time of the first half, but Korou Singh failed to keep his effort down from a low cross by Naocha Singh, as the hosts went into the interval trailing by a goal.

The Blasters emerged with greater urgency in the second half. Substitute Jai Quitongo forced a save early on, and defender Bikash Y fired over from distance following a corner. Inter Kashi remained dangerous on the counter, with midfielder Prasanth testing Arsh Shaikh in the 55th minute.

Kerala's first effort on target came in the 66th minute when striker Muhammad Ajsal's header from close range was well saved by Lluis Tarrés, who stood firm once again to deny Kévin Yoke minutes later.

Inter Kashi doubled their advantage in the 78th minute through a well-worked move. Petkevičius once again played a key role, setting up Alfred Planas on the right side of the box, and the Spaniard made no mistake, placing a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner to make it 2-0.

The hosts responded in the 84th minute, as substitute Ebindas Y delivered a cross following a set-piece, and Víctor Bertomeu produced an acrobatic right-footed finish from a tight angle to pull one back for the home side.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

  2. Sanath Jayasuriya Set To Step Down As Sri Lanka Head Coach After T20 World Cup Exit

  3. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final And Final Venues Confirmed As Pakistan Eliminated Despite 5-Run Win Vs Sri Lanka

  5. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha Reflects On Team's Batting Woes After Super 8 Elimination

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  3. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

  4. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  5. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  2. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  3. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  4. Israel Launches ‘Pre-emptive’ Strike On Iran With US Support

  5. US–Israel Strikes On Iran: Panic Grips Indian Diaspora In West Asia

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: "They Attempted To Assassinate Trump" US Ambassador Mike Waltz

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times