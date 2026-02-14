FC Goa 1-1 Inter Kashi, ISL: Newcomers Earn First Points Despite Tarres Red Card Drama

FC Goa vs Inter Kashi, Indian Super League 2025-26: Inter Kashi marked their ISL debut with a disciplined 10-man display to earn a 1-1 draw against FC Goa, who needed a late penalty from Dejan Drazic to salvage a point on opening day

FC Goa vs Inter Kashi match report Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 1 Fatorda Stadium
Inter Kashi's Alfred Planas in action during the Indian Super League match agaisnt FC Goa on February 14, 2026. | Photo: X/InterKashi
  • Inter Kashi took a surprise lead through Prasanth Karuthadathkuni in first-half stoppage time

  • FC Goa dominated possession and chances but were denied repeatedly by Lluis Tarres

  • Tarres was sent off for fouling Nemil, with Drazic converting from the spot in the 84th minute

Debutants Inter Kashi produced a disciplined and determined display with 10 men to hold FC Goa to a 1-1 draw on the opening day of the Indian Super League 2025-26 here on Saturday.

Despite enjoying the lion's share of possession and creating clearer chances, FC Goa were forced to settle for a point as the newcomers showed resilience.

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni scored Inter Kashi's maiden goal in the ISL in the second minute of the first half added time. Dejan Drazic equalised for FC Goa via a penalty in the 84th minute.

FC Goa head coach Manuel Marquez Roca named Hrithik Tiwari in goal, with skipper Sandesh Jhingan leading the defence alongside Pol Moreno Sanchez, Boris Singh Thangjam, Aakash Sangwan and Udanta Singh Kumam.

In midfield, Brison Fernandes, Ayush Dev Chhetri and Prachit Gaonkar were tasked with dictating play, while Drazic operated behind Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil in attack.

Inter Kashi head coach Antonio López Habas started with Lluis Tarres Campos in goal, protected by Nishchal Chandan, Sandip Mandi, Narender Gahlot and Prabir Das. Sergio Llamas Pardo led from midfield alongside Haobam Tomba Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni and Rohit Danu, with Alfred Planas Moya and Nauris Petkevicius spearheading the attack.

The contest began at an energetic tempo. Alfred Planas tested FC Goa's keeper early, while Brison Fernandes forced a sharp save from Kashi's keeper.

Inter Kashi looked threatening from set-pieces, with Rohit Danu's effort saved and Narender Gahlot's follow-up blocked inside the six-yard area. FC Goa gradually asserted control, moving the ball with patience and probing through the flanks.

FC Goa's Nemil came close in the 34th minute, his left-footed strike from inside the box tipped over impressively by Tarres as FC Goa increased pressure.

However, just as the first half appeared destined to end goalless, Inter Kashi struck in the additional minutes. Prasanth Karuthadathkuni made a perfectly timed run before applying a composed left-footed finish into the bottom right corner after being set up by Tomba Singh.

FC Goa returned with renewed urgency in the second half and pushed higher up the pitch and began to stretch the Inter Kashi backline.

Udanta Singh tried his luck from distance near the hour mark, while Nemil and Brison Fernandes continued to look for openings.

Sandesh Jhingan's header drifted wide and Drazic missed narrowly as the pressure mounted on the debutants. However, Tarres remained active in between the sticks, saving Drazic's angled effort at the 75th minute mark to preserve the lead.

The turning point came in the 80th minute when Nemil drew a foul inside the penalty area, earning FC Goa a penalty. Inter Kashi goalkeeper Lluis Tarres was shown a red card for the foul, reducing the visitors to 10 men.

Substitute goalkeeper Shubham Dhas was brought on immediately by Inter Kashi. Drazic stepped up and calmly dispatched the penalty into the bottom left corner to equal the score at 1-1.

With a numerical advantage, FC Goa intensified their search for a winner. Pol Moreno's close-range header was kept out by Dhas in the additional minute, and Raynier Fernandes headed over as FC Goa threw everything forward in the closing moments.

Inter Kashi, however, remained compact and resolute, defending with collective discipline to secure a valuable first point in their debut ISL campaign.

Published At:
