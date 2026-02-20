Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa LIVE Score, ISL: Gaurs Look To Bounce Back Against Black Panthers

Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa Live Score, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 2. | Photos: AIFF

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Round 2 fixture between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday, February 20, 2026. Both sides are still looking for their first win of the season. FC Goa were shockingly held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Inter Kashi in the season opener, and the former ISL Shield winners will look to bounce back in a match that they go into as favourites. Mohammedan SC, meanwhile, lost their opener 1-0 to Jamshedpur FC, and the inexperienced team led by Mehrajuddin Wadoo will have a tough task in getting a positive result tonight. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES