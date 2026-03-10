Newcastle Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Champions League: Magpies Seek Revenge At Home Against Blaugrana

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 first leg between Newcastle United and FC Barcelona at St. James’ Park on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Newcastle progressed to the last-16 after overcoming Qarabag in the play-off round, and now face a big test against five‑time champions Barcelona. The Magpies suffered a 2-1 loss at home to the Catalan side in the league phase, but will be looking to the likes of Anthony Gordon for a better outcome tonight. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Newcastle vs Barcelona football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Mar 2026, 12:42:48 am IST Newcastle vs Barcelona LIVE Score: Live Streaming Details The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matches, including Newcastle vs Barcelona, will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV appd and website. There will be no television broadcast of the game.

11 Mar 2026, 12:25:41 am IST Newcastle vs Barcelona LIVE Score: FC Barcelona Playing XI Starting XI: Joan Garcia; Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo (c), Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin; Pedri, Marc Bernal; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski. Bench: Wojciech Szczesny (gk), Diego Kochen (gk), Eric Garcia, Alvaro Cortes, Xavi Espart, Gavi, Marcus Rashford, Mac Casado, Dani Olmo, Tomas Marques, Ferran Torres, Roony Bardghji.

11 Mar 2026, 12:25:41 am IST Newcastle vs Barcelona LIVE Score: Newcsatle United Playing XI Starting XI: Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Trippier (c), Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Jacob Ramsey, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Anthony Elanga, William Osula, Harvey Barnes. Bench: John Ruddy (gk), Nick Pope (gk), Aidan Harris, Sven Botman, Valentino Livramento, Alex Murphy, Joe Willock, Yoanne Wissa, Anthony Gordon, Nick Woltemade, Sean Neave, Jacob Murphy.

11 Mar 2026, 12:00:19 am IST Newcastle vs Barcelona LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Newcastle United vs FC Barcelona

Series: UEFA Champions League 2025-26

Venue: St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Time: 1:30 AM IST (March 11)