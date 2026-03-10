Newcastle Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Champions League: Magpies Seek Revenge At Home Against Blaugrana

Newcastle vs Barcelona LIVE Score: Live Streaming Details
The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matches, including Newcastle vs Barcelona, will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV appd and website. There will be no television broadcast of the game.
Newcastle vs Barcelona LIVE Score: FC Barcelona Playing XI
Starting XI: Joan Garcia; Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo (c), Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin; Pedri, Marc Bernal; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski.
Bench: Wojciech Szczesny (gk), Diego Kochen (gk), Eric Garcia, Alvaro Cortes, Xavi Espart, Gavi, Marcus Rashford, Mac Casado, Dani Olmo, Tomas Marques, Ferran Torres, Roony Bardghji.
Newcastle vs Barcelona LIVE Score: Newcsatle United Playing XI
Starting XI: Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Trippier (c), Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Jacob Ramsey, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Anthony Elanga, William Osula, Harvey Barnes.
Bench: John Ruddy (gk), Nick Pope (gk), Aidan Harris, Sven Botman, Valentino Livramento, Alex Murphy, Joe Willock, Yoanne Wissa, Anthony Gordon, Nick Woltemade, Sean Neave, Jacob Murphy.
Newcastle vs Barcelona LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Newcastle United vs FC Barcelona
Series: UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Venue: St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Time: 1:30 AM IST (March 11)
Newcastle vs Barcelona LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Newcastle United’s first leg against Barcelona at St. James’ Park. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.