India 1-0 Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Annu's Goal Keeps Hosts Ahead At Break

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's opening Pool B match against Uruguay in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad on Sunday (March 8). A coveted World Cup spot is on the hosts and their returning head coach Sjoerd Marijne's minds. Three berths are on offer in the eight-team tournament and India, currently ranked ninth in the world, and are the second-highest pegged side behind England. The Women In Blue start as favourites against Uruguay and if not for a bad day in office, they are tipped to win. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground.

8 Mar 2026, 08:25:14 pm IST India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Half Time | IND 1-0 URU Martinez finds the foot of Udita and Uruguay have a PC. Viana's injection and the resulting dragflick is blocked by Sushila Chanu, resulting in a cheer from the home crowd. India hold on to their lead as the hooter goes off to signal half-time.

8 Mar 2026, 08:20:38 pm IST India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Q2 26' | IND 1-0 URU The ball hits the foot of Vilar, and India have a PC. The ball is injected to Annu, whose dragflick is blocked. Uruguay finally manage to clear the danger, but they are living dangerously.

8 Mar 2026, 08:17:22 pm IST India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Q2 24' | IND 1-0 URU India ask for a referral, as the ball bounced off the stick of Barreiro with some height. However, the TV umpire says that there's no dangerous play involved, and the penalty corner is not given. Free out for Uruguay.

8 Mar 2026, 08:10:45 pm IST India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Q2 21' | IND 1-0 URU The second penalty corner of the night for India. Salima injects the ball towards Navneet, but her shot is blocked. It hits the foot of Vilar, and it's a second penalty corner. The second penalty corner finds the second battery, Annu, whose dragflick finds the bottom corner. Probably took a deflection of the foot of Viana, but India celebrate the goal!!

8 Mar 2026, 08:08:26 pm IST India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Q2 18' | IND 0-0 URU Lalremsiami has been one of the best players on the pitch, and she is found again in the circle by Neha. However, the referee blows for a foul and, yet again, the attack comes to an end. The final third has lacked a bit of quality from both sides.

8 Mar 2026, 08:05:20 pm IST India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Q2 Pushback | IND 0-0 URU We have the pushback for the second quarter. A very positive start from India again, winning a free-hit in the opening minute. You just feel like the opening goal is not far away.

8 Mar 2026, 08:03:08 pm IST India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: End Of Q1 | IND 0-0 URU The first quarter comes to an end. It has been a promising performance from India, who have been miles better than Uruguay early on. However, we are yet to see the opening goal of the contest.

8 Mar 2026, 07:57:59 pm IST India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Q1 11' | IND 0-0 URU Uruguay are slowly finding their footing in the match, and they make a circle penetration, but the ball goes behind for a long corner. However, it's a wasted effort as Bichu Devi saves the wild lofted effort aimed at her. So far, the Indian custodian has been unbothered.

8 Mar 2026, 07:51:51 pm IST India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Q1 4' | IND 0-0 URU A good run by Rutuja earns India their first penalty corner. The injection came to Navneet, who tees up Udita. The latter's shot finds the back of the net, but the referee says that it's high and the goal will not count. India do not take the referral.

8 Mar 2026, 07:49:01 pm IST India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Q1 3' | IND 0-0 URU India have started the competition well, holding on to the ball and trying to build from the back. A long pass finds Lalremsiami in the circle, but the attack breaks down after the referee blows for a foul.

8 Mar 2026, 07:47:10 pm IST India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Pushback! After the players come out of the tunnel, they shake hands with the dignitaries – including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy – before the national anthems. Now, the hooter goes off and we have pushback! Stay tuned.

8 Mar 2026, 06:41:11 pm IST India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Match Details Fixture: India Women vs Uruguay Women

Series: FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Venue: GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground, Hyderabad

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST