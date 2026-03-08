India 1-0 Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Annu's Goal Keeps Hosts Ahead At Break

India vs Uruguay Live Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: India are placed in Pool B with Uruguay, Scotland and Wales. Follow the live hockey score and updates from Hyderabad

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Uruguay Live Score FIH Womens World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad pool b updates highlights
Captains pose for a photograph together ahead of the start of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad. Photo: Hockey India
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's opening Pool B match against Uruguay in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad on Sunday (March 8). A coveted World Cup spot is on the hosts and their returning head coach Sjoerd Marijne's minds. Three berths are on offer in the eight-team tournament and India, currently ranked ninth in the world, and are the second-highest pegged side behind England. The Women In Blue start as favourites against Uruguay and if not for a bad day in office, they are tipped to win. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Half Time | IND 1-0 URU

Martinez finds the foot of Udita and Uruguay have a PC. Viana's injection and the resulting dragflick is blocked by Sushila Chanu, resulting in a cheer from the home crowd. India hold on to their lead as the hooter goes off to signal half-time.

India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Q2 26' | IND 1-0 URU

The ball hits the foot of Vilar, and India have a PC. The ball is injected to Annu, whose dragflick is blocked. Uruguay finally manage to clear the danger, but they are living dangerously.

India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Q2 24' | IND 1-0 URU

India ask for a referral, as the ball bounced off the stick of Barreiro with some height. However, the TV umpire says that there's no dangerous play involved, and the penalty corner is not given. Free out for Uruguay.

India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Q2 21' | IND 1-0 URU

The second penalty corner of the night for India. Salima injects the ball towards Navneet, but her shot is blocked. It hits the foot of Vilar, and it's a second penalty corner.

The second penalty corner finds the second battery, Annu, whose dragflick finds the bottom corner. Probably took a deflection of the foot of Viana, but India celebrate the goal!!

India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Q2 18' | IND 0-0 URU

Lalremsiami has been one of the best players on the pitch, and she is found again in the circle by Neha. However, the referee blows for a foul and, yet again, the attack comes to an end. The final third has lacked a bit of quality from both sides.

India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Q2 Pushback | IND 0-0 URU

We have the pushback for the second quarter. A very positive start from India again, winning a free-hit in the opening minute. You just feel like the opening goal is not far away.

India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: End Of Q1 | IND 0-0 URU

The first quarter comes to an end. It has been a promising performance from India, who have been miles better than Uruguay early on. However, we are yet to see the opening goal of the contest.

India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Q1 11' | IND 0-0 URU

Uruguay are slowly finding their footing in the match, and they make a circle penetration, but the ball goes behind for a long corner. However, it's a wasted effort as Bichu Devi saves the wild lofted effort aimed at her. So far, the Indian custodian has been unbothered.

India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Q1 4' | IND 0-0 URU

A good run by Rutuja earns India their first penalty corner. The injection came to Navneet, who tees up Udita. The latter's shot finds the back of the net, but the referee says that it's high and the goal will not count. India do not take the referral.

India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Q1 3' | IND 0-0 URU

India have started the competition well, holding on to the ball and trying to build from the back. A long pass finds Lalremsiami in the circle, but the attack breaks down after the referee blows for a foul.

India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Pushback!

After the players come out of the tunnel, they shake hands with the dignitaries – including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy – before the national anthems. Now, the hooter goes off and we have pushback! Stay tuned.

India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: India Playing XI

India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Match Details

  • Fixture: India Women vs Uruguay Women

  • Series: FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

  • Venue: GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground, Hyderabad

  • Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

India vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Welcome!

Greetings, hockey fans! Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from India's campaign-opener against Uruguay in Hyderabad.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Triple Wicket Over By Jimmy Neesham | IND 204/4 (16)

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  4. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

  5. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Trending Stories

National News

  1. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  2. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. From Denial, To Acceptance, To Revolt: The Changing Face Of Child Marriage In India

  5. Protest March In Churachandpur Seeks Justice For Victims Of 2023 Manipur Violence

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Women Of The World:  How They Bear The Brunt Of War And Displacement

  5. Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence