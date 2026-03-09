Nepal polls: RSP wins 124 seats followed by Nepali Congress with 17

Nepal’s parliamentary election results indicate a landslide victory for the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), putting it close to a two-thirds majority.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Balendra Shah Nepal general elections
Balendra Shah, a candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) from Jhapa Constituency-5, shows a certificate at the Election Commission premises after winning the constituency in the Nepal general elections, in Jhapa, Nepal. Balendra Shah 'Balen' defeated four-time prime minister K P Sharma Oli by a huge margin of about 50,000 votes. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rastriya Swatantra Party won 124 seats and is leading in one more, far ahead of rivals like Nepali Congress and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist).

  • In proportional voting, RSP secured about 3.79 million votes, significantly higher than other parties.

  • Balendra Shah is set to become Nepal’s first Madhesi and youngest prime minister.

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is heading towards a two-thirds majority in Nepal's parliamentary polls, securing 124 seats under direct voting and nearly 40 lakh votes under the proportionate-voting system as of 7 am on Monday.

The RSP has won 124 seats and is leading in one seat, whereas the Nepali Congress (NC) has won 17 seats and is leading in one seat. The CPN-UML has won eight seats and is leading in one seat and the NCP has won seven seats. The Shram Sanskriti Party has won three seats, the RPP and Independent candidates have won one seat each.

So far, the results for 161 of the 165 seats have been declared under direct voting. The outcome on the remaining four seats is expected to be declared in the afternoon.

Under proportionate voting, the RSP has secured 37,89,803 votes, the NC 12,75,594, the CPN-UML 10,79,726, the NCP 5,55,300, the Shram Sanskriti Party 2,65,398, the Janata Samajwadi Party 1,16,463 and the Rastriya Parivartan Party has bagged 1,08,084 votes.

Nepal is set to witness its first Madhesi prime minister - Balendra Shah - who will also be the youngest elected executive head in the history of the Himalayan country.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. From Sidelines To Success: How Sanju Samson Became Player Of T20 World Cup

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Sanju Samson’s Consistency, Jasprit Bumrah Magic Power India To T20 World Cup Glory

  3. IND Vs NZ Final: Breaking Down The Decisive Moments That Sealed India’s T20 World Cup Title

  4. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Sanju Samson Credits Sachin Tendulkar Talks After Title Win

  5. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Jasprit Bumrah A ‘National Treasure’, Says Suryakumar Yadav

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  4. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

  5. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. Need To Adopt Holistic, Inclusive Approach Towards Women's Issues: Pradhan

  3. Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar: MCD Demolishes Illegal Portions of Accused’s House in Holi Clash Murder Case

  4. From Denial, To Acceptance, To Revolt: The Changing Face Of Child Marriage In India

  5. Kerala BJP Slams Pinarayi Vijayan Over Remarks Backing Iran Amid West Asia Conflict

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Women in the Crossfire: How Masculine Power Fuels War

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  3. Cuban President Condemns Trump-Hosted Regional Summit As 'Neocolonial' Gathering

  4. Colombians Vote In High-Stakes Congressional Elections And Presidential Primaries

  5. Women of the World: When Power Protects Predators

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence