AC Milan 1-0 Inter, Serie A: Pervis Estupinan Helps Rossoneri Prevail In Derby Della Madonnina
AC Milan kept their Serie A title hopes alive as Pervis Estupinan's 35th-minute goal sealed a 1-0 win over league leaders Inter in the Derby della Madonnina on Monday (March 9, 2026). Massimiliano Allegri's side moved to within seven points of their city rivals in the table, as the Rossoneri won both Milan derbies in the league for the first time since 2010-11. Inter’s players questioned the referee for ruling out what would have been a very late equalizer. Inter had the ball in the net in stoppage time after a quickly taken corner, but it was too quick for the referee, who hadn’t given the go-ahead for it to be taken and blew his whistle before the ball crossed the line.
