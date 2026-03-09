AC Milan 1-0 Inter, Serie A: Pervis Estupinan Helps Rossoneri Prevail In Derby Della Madonnina

AC Milan kept their Serie A title hopes alive as Pervis Estupinan's 35th-minute goal sealed a 1-0 win over league leaders Inter in the Derby della Madonnina on Monday (March 9, 2026). Massimiliano Allegri's side moved to within seven points of their city rivals in the table, as the Rossoneri won both Milan derbies in the league for the first time since 2010-11. Inter’s players questioned the referee for ruling out what would have been a very late equalizer. Inter had the ball in the net in stoppage time after a quickly taken corner, but it was too quick for the referee, who hadn’t given the go-ahead for it to be taken and blew his whistle before the ball crossed the line.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan serie a soccer-Pervis Estupinan
AC Milan's Pervis Estupinan, centre, celebrates after the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
AC Milan vs Inter Milan serie a soccer-
AC Milan players celebrate after the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
AC Milan vs Inter Milan serie a soccer-
Players argue during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
AC Milan vs Inter Milan serie a soccer-Nicolas Fullkrug
AC Milan's Nicolas Fullkrug, left, and Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto jump for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
AC Milan vs Inter Milan serie a soccer-
Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto, left, and AC Milan's Samuele Ricci fight for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
AC Milan vs Inter Milan serie a soccer-Christian Pulisic
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, left, and Inter Milan's Piotr Zielinski fight for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
AC Milan vs Inter Milan serie a soccer-Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco, left, and AC Milan's Christian Pulisic fight for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
AC Milan vs Inter Milan serie a soccer-Rafael Leao
AC Milan's Rafael Leao, left, and Inter Milan's Manuel Akanji fight for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
AC Milan vs Inter Milan serie a soccer-Alexis Saelemaekers
AC Milan's Alexis Saelemaekers, left, and Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni fight for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
AC Milan vs Inter Milan serie a soccer-Pervis Estupinan
AC Milan's Pervis Estupinan celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
