ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar Calls India's Title Defence As 'The Best Moment In Indian Cricket History'

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar considered winning the ICC T20 World Cup back-to-back is the best moment in Indian cricket history

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
india vs new zealand icc t20 world cup 2026 final sunil gavaskar reaction sanju samson
Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar calls India winning the ICC T20 World Cup back-to-back is the best moment in Indian cricket history. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India defended their T20 World Cup title successfully by beating New Zealand in final

  • This is their third T20 World Cup title

  • Sanju Samson was named the player of the series

India won their third overall and second consecutive ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title with a dominating 96-run victory over New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’, JioStar experts Sunil Gavaskar and Piyush Chawla weighed in on India’s performance, the rise of Sanju Samson, and Jasprit Bumrah’s sublime spell. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya paid tribute to the personal support that fuelled his redemption.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar acknowledged the immense amount of hard work and planning needed to win consecutive World Cups in a fickle format like T20s with a lot of pressure of expectations.

"India's trophy cabinet is quite full now. Winning ICC trophies is not easy. Bilateral dominance is different. ICC tournaments have zero margin for error. You must bring your best every game.

"It takes skill, not luck. The pressure is huge and these players represent over a billion people when they step on the field. No team has won back-to-back T20 World Cups and defending a title is tough. Opposition teams come well prepared.

"Winning the T20 World Cup back-to-back is a massive achievement. This is the best moment in Indian cricket history,” he added.

Gavaskar Lauds Sanju Samson

Gavaskar also said life has come full circle for Sanju Samson, who rose from being a fringe player to emerge as the player of the tournament with three defining knocks in India's knockout games during their historic T20 World Cup campaign.

Related Content
India's Sanju Samson, 9, reacts after winning in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
From Sidelines To Success: How Sanju Samson Became Player Of T20 World Cup
India's Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after India won the T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Sanju Samson Shortlisted For ICC T20 World Cup Player Of The Tournament Award - Check Other Nominees
India's Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after India won the T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
IND Vs WI: Gavaskar Hails Samson As ‘Sincere Cricketer’ After Match-Winning T20 World Cup Super 8 Knock
Former India cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar showered praises on Sanju Samson for providing the Indian innings a brisk start against Zimbabwe in a do-or-die match on February 26, 2026. - Photo: X | BCCI
Sanju Samson Sixes: Awestruck Sunil Gavaskar Hails India Opener
Related Content

Samson delivered explosive knocks in the last three matches of the T20 World Cup, including the semifinal against England and the final against New Zealand.

"Life has come full circle for Sanju Samson. Before the 2026 T20 World Cup, he had a terrible series against New Zealand. He was dropped, then after the T20 World Cup started, he got a chance to play against Namibia, but his knock wasn’t enough to keep his spot.

"He next played directly against Zimbabwe in the Super 8, but his real redemption began against West Indies in a virtual quarter-final," said Gavaskar of Samson's turnaround on Star Sports.

"He played a flamboyant innings and looked in complete control. We know how skilled Sanju is. But to perform in a virtual quarter-final, in the semi-final against England and then in the all-important final against New Zealand is not easy." Samson, who was the reserve wicketkeeper in the previous edition with Rishabh Pant preferred in the XI, seemed destined for a similar fate this time as well after a poor build-up series against New Zealand in which he managed just 46 runs from five T20Is at an average of 9.20.

He was dropped with Ishan Kishan preferred for the wicketkeeper's role, but the team had a rethink after India were on the brink of elimination following a group-stage loss to South Africa.

Given a chance in the must-win game against Zimbabwe, Samson delivered a blazing start with a 15-ball 24 that set the tone for India's imposing 256/4.

That knock boosted his confidence as he followed it up with a superb 97 not out in a virtual quarterfinal against West Indies at Eden Gardens to take India into the semis.

He then scored quick 89 against England in the semifinal and repeated the same score in the final as India posted another 250-plus total before crushing New Zealand by 96 runs in Ahmedabad to clinch an unprecedented third and second successive T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

"These games decide your fate and will define his career. Playing clutch knocks in high-pressure games takes something special," said Gavaskar.

"To have the scar of failure and then play the best knocks of your career in three back-to-back high-pressure games, that is Sanju Samson." Defending a world title was one of the toughest tasks in cricket, said the former India captain.

Bumrah National Treasure: Chawla

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also enjoyed a stellar tournament and starred in the final with figures of 4/15 to break New Zealand's backbone, bundling them out for 159 in 19 overs.

However, his most decisive spell came in the semifinal when England were closing in on India's 253-run target with 45 needed from the last three overs and a well-set Jacob Bethell in his 90s.

Bumrah bowled a superb 18th over, conceding just six runs and keeping Bethell away from strike for most of deliveries.

"Bumrah is rightfully a national treasure. This man can make the best batsman of any opposition have a bad day. He has done that throughout this 2026 T20 World Cup. The way he has bowled in this tournament is nothing short of remarkable. He is the biggest asset of Team India.

“Whenever India needs a wicket in a crucial phase, Bumrah steps up and comes to the rescue. We have seen that more often than not, in tough situations, the Captain looks to Bumrah. He knows he is one of the best.

“He has so many variations and weapons. But knowing when to use which weapon is very difficult to master. On this pitch in the final, where the ball was coming nicely onto the bat, Bumrah got all his four wickets using slower deliveries," Chawla added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Q

Who won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

A

India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 beating New Zealand in final.

Q

How many times have now India won the ICC T20 World Cup?

A

India have won the ICC T20 World Cup thrice now.

Q

When was the last time India won the ICC T20 World Cup?

A

India won the ICC T20 World Cup last time in 2024. This is their second consecutive win.

Q

Who won the player of the final and player of the series awards?

A

Jasprit Bumrah won the player of the final award and Sanju Samson won the player of the series award.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar Calls India's Title Defence As 'The Best Moment In Indian Cricket History'

  3. Kiwi Skipper Mitchell Santner Admits His Side 'Outplayed By A Great Team'; Claims New Zealand Were Underdogs

  4. Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Triumph To Dravid, Laxman; Makes 'Trophies Over Milestones' Appeal

  5. MS Dhoni Applauds Victorious Team India, Reserves Special Words Of Praise For Gautam Gambhir

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  4. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

  5. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Al Falah University Chairman For Wife’s Chemotherapy

  3. Need To Adopt Holistic, Inclusive Approach Towards Women's Issues: Pradhan

  4. Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar: MCD Demolishes Illegal Portions of Accused’s House in Holi Clash Murder Case

  5. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Women in the Crossfire: How Masculine Power Fuels War

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  3. Cuban President Condemns Trump-Hosted Regional Summit As 'Neocolonial' Gathering

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. Colombians Vote In High-Stakes Congressional Elections And Presidential Primaries

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen As Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Israeli Detects New Iranian Missiles

  2. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  3. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled

  4. From Sidelines To Success: How Sanju Samson Became Player Of T20 World Cup

  5. India Win ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Erupt In Joy Across Country

  6. T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal And Others Celebrate India's Win Over New Zealand

  7. Lok Sabha Set for Showdown as Opposition Moves to Remove Speaker Om Birla

  8. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy