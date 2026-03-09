T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal And Others Celebrate India's Win Over New Zealand

Summary of this article
Team India's 96-run victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has been celebrated across the country,
Indian celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Jr NTR, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor, among others, celebrated India's historic win.
Team India scored 255-5 in the final of T20 World Cup 2026.
India won the T20 World Cup for the third time with a historic 96-run victory over New Zealand on Sunday (March 8) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Team India scored 255-5 in the final after batting first. The entire nation celebrated India's win over New New Zealand. Several celebrities, from Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, to Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor, took to social media to congratulate the Men In Blue for lifting the T20 World Cup trophy.
Have a look at the celebs' reactions here.
Bollywood celebs react to India's World Cup win
Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,“What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions and watching you on the field has made us all very proud. Take a bow. Jai Hind! (sic)”.
Akshay Kumar shared a GIF of his dance from his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla and wrote, “har ghar ka maholol. Congratulations on bringing the World Cup home, Team India (sic).”
Anushka Sharma, congratulating Team India, wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to this brilliant team for this phenomenal victory !! Back to back World Cup wins (sic)” and added clapping, blue heart and Indian flag emojis.
Anil Kapoor, taking a playful jibe at New Zealand, wrote in the caption, “Aaj kiwi thodi zyada hi meethi lag rahi hai (Today, the kiwi tastes a little sweeter than usual)! Congratulations to our Indian team you never fail to make us proud (sic).”
“The GABRUS of Team India!!! You have WON IT!!! #Champions you have made Hindustan Proud!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🙌🏽 Congratulations #TeamIndia for back to back World Cup wins, you truly played like GABRUS- No Fear, All heart! Special applause to @Jaspritbumrah93, @IamSanjuSamson, @ishankishan51 @akshar2026 @abhisheksharma_4 @IamShivamDube for your incredible performances. Hindustan Zindabad!!! (sic),” tweeted Sunny Deol.
Vicky Kaushal wrote, “World Champions baby! Pure dominance. Pure class. Well done team India (sic)”
Cheering the team, Jr NTR wrote, “This is how our Men in Blue showed up with calm, composure and dominance throughout the tournament … and brought the trophy home again and created history… Congratulations Team India. The nation will sleep well tonight (sic).“
Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mahesh Babu, Sidharth Malhotra and others also congratulated Team India.