Berlinale Director Tricia Tuttle May Face Dismissal Over Gaza Controversy

This year's edition has been embroiled in controversy since day one when jury president Wim Wenders suggested filmmakers ought to stay out of politics. The fallout was immediate. Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy cancelled her scheduled appearance at the screening of her 1989 film, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, selected in the Classics section. On Feb. 17, more than 80 members of the entertainment industry, including Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem, Mark Ruffalo and Ken Loach, signed an open letter slamming the Berlinale over its “silence” on Gaza. A German cabinet member walked out of the closing ceremony after Syrian-Palestinian director Abdallah Al-Khatib — who won the Berlin Perspectives section for Chronicles From the Siege— said the German government was one of the “partners in the genocide in Gaza by Israel … The long-awaited day is coming, and when people ask you what happened, tell them: Palestine remembers.”