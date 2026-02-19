Berlin Film Festival head Tricia Tuttle’s Answers Open Letter On Gaza: “Recognise The Anger”, Not “Misinformation”

She also reaffirmed the festival’s independence from the German federal government in artistic and programming decisions. She rebutted the censorship allegations, stating the fest “backs free speech within the bounds of German law”. Yet, Tuttle stressed “not everyone wants to talk about this issue, as serious as it may be in their own lives. Some people want to come to the festival for other reasons. The festival needs to provide space for filmmakers to talk about their work, but not necessarily always be the story themselves. This clearly hasn’t worked for the activist campaign, who want us to say what they want us to say, and anything less than that is going to result in continued harassment and misinformation.”