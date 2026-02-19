Berlin Film Festival head Tricia Tuttle’s Answers Open Letter On Gaza: “Recognise The Anger”, Not “Misinformation”

Tuttle addressed the open letter critical of the Berlinale’s passive stance on the genocide.

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Still
Still Photo: Getty
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • An open letter signed by over 80 filmmakers and artists called out the Berlin Film Festival's silence on Gaza.

  • Festival director Tricia Tuttle responded by recognising the depth of anger and frustration.

  • But she also maintained that a prevailing degree of misinformation and harassment could damage the festival and its ecosystem.

This year’s Berlin Film Festival has been in a media storm since the opening day itself. In a new Screen interview, festival director Tricia Tuttle responded to an open letter condemning the festival’s “silence” on the genocide in Gaza. The letter was signed by over 80 filmmakers and artists, current and former participants of the Berlinale, including Javier Bardem, Tilda Swinton and Adam McKay. Major figures in the industry accused the Berlinale of “censoring” artists who have spoken out. Responding to the letter, Tuttle reassured the festival ““recognises the depth of anger and frustration about the suffering of people in Gaza, and the urgency that people feel to speak out and make their voices heard.”

But she also underlined misinformation hijacking the festival, adding the festival is contacting some signatories to ensure “they understand that some of what they’ve signed is not fair or accurate”. She insisted on the anonymity of the campaign being “problematic”, that the festival doesn’t “recognise the overall portrait that’s being put forward”.

Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem, and Adam McKay Among 81 To Sign The Letter - Instagram
Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem Among 81 Artists Who Sign Open Letter Critical Of Berlinale's Silence On Gaza

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tuttle reiterated the familiar Berlinale stance on being open to dialogue and multiple perspectives, nevertheless calling out “statements that are based on inaccuracies”. Maintaining the situation is more complex than it’s made out, Tuttle emphasised, “We are representing lots of people who have different views, including lots of people who live in Germany who want a more complex understanding of Israel’s positionality than maybe the rest of the world has right now. A lot of that is shifting; people are realising that maybe staatsräson [the commitment in German law to Israel’s security, rooted in historical responsibility for the Holocaust] is holding us back from having important conversations about the government that is currently in power in Israel.”

Related Content
Related Content
Still - Labyrinth Narratives
Members Of The Problematic Family Review | R. Gowtham’s Assured Debut Is A Rule-Breaking Rarity

BY Debanjan Dhar

She also reaffirmed the festival’s independence from the German federal government in artistic and programming decisions. She rebutted the censorship allegations, stating the fest “backs free speech within the bounds of German law”. Yet, Tuttle stressed “not  everyone wants to talk about this issue, as serious as it may be in their own lives. Some people want to come to the festival for other reasons. The festival needs to provide space for filmmakers to talk about their work, but not necessarily always be the story themselves. This clearly hasn’t worked for the activist campaign, who want us to say what they want us to say, and anything less than that is going to result in continued harassment and misinformation.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia's Olympics Berth In Danger; Shadab Khan Reacts On Big Pakistan Decisions

  2. India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Men In Blue Round Out Perfect Group A Campaign With 17-Run Win

  3. Which Teams Have Qualified For ICC T20 World Cup 2028?

  4. Super Eights Line-Up Finalized At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out Teams, Format, Fixtures

  5. Sri Lanka At T20 World Cup: Injured Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Dilshan Madushanka Named Replacement

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 18, 2026

  2. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  4. Bhagwat Engages Lucknow University Students Amid NSUI Protests Over UGC Debate

  5. Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Denial of Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  3. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  4. New Mexico Lawmakers Launch First State Investigation Into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch

  5. Germany Considers Social Media Ban For Minors

Latest Stories

  1. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  2. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  3. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  5. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

  7. Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

  8. Mehdi Mahmoudian Released From Iranian Prison Amid Oscar Nomination Buzz