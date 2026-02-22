Berlinale Winner Abdallah Al-Khatib Calls Out German Government: You Are Partners In The Genocide Of Gaza By Israel

Palestinian-Syrian filmmaker Abdallah Al-khatib delivered a powerful speech at the Berlinale, condemning the German government’s complicity in the genocide in Gaza.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Abdallah Al-Khatib
Abdallah Al-Khatib at 76th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin. Photo: Reuters
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Palestinian-Syrian filmmaker Abdallah Al-khatib bagged the top prize for Chronicles from the Siege at the Berlin Film Festival.

  • In his powerful speech, he criticised the German government for its “complicity” in Israel’s actions in Gaza.

  • He concluded his speech saying, “Free Palestine from now until the end of the world.”

The 76th Berlin International Film Festival concluded on Saturday (February 21). The Berlinale closing ceremony saw several winners condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza, describing it as “genocide”. Palestinian-Syrian filmmaker Abdallah Al-Khatib was one of them, who criticised Germany for partnering in Israel's actions in Gaza, describing it as “complicity”.

Abdallah Al-Khatib calls out Germany's Gaza genocide “complicity”

Al-Khatib won the Best First Feature award for Chronicles from the Siege at the Berlinale. He declared, “Free Palestine from now until the end of the world.”

Taking a Palestinian flag to the stage, he said, “I’m happy to be here to get this prize, but I’m Palestinian, so I have to use this moment to speak about Palestine,” said Al-Khatib in his speech. “I was under a lot of pressure to participate in the Berlinale for one reason only, to stand here and say that Palestinians will be free and one day, we will have a great film festival in the middle of Gaza, in the middle of other Palestinian cities.”

Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem, and Adam McKay Among 81 To Sign The Letter - Instagram
Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem Among 81 Artists Who Sign Open Letter Critical Of Berlinale's Silence On Gaza

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Related Content

“Our festival will stand in solidarity with the people living under siege, under occupation and under dictatorships around the world. We will speak about politics before cinema. We will speak about resistance before art, about freedom before beauty, and about a human being before culture, the long-awaited day is coming and when people ask you what happened tell them Palestine remembers. We will remember everyone who stood with us and against us, against our right to live with dignity or who chose to be silent”

Al-Khatib, a refugee in Germany, addressing the German government, said, “People have told me to be careful … but I don’t care. You are partners in the genocide of Gaza by Israel, but you choose not to care. Free Palestine from now until the end of the world.”

Watch the video here.

The onus of Cinema: Wim Wenders, the Jury Chairman of the Berlinale - | Photo: Imago/Pic One
'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

BY Debanjan Dhar

Emin Alper, the Silver Bear winner, Marie-Rose Osta, and others also spoke about political issues at the closing ceremony.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: BAN On Top As IND Lose 4 Early Wickets

  2. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Rain To Play Spoilsport Again?

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  4. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

  2. New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

  3. Kerala: Medical College Surgery Lapse Sparks Political Row

  4. The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

  5. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  3. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  4. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

  5. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart