Berlinale Winner Abdallah Al-Khatib Calls Out German Government: You Are Partners In The Genocide Of Gaza By Israel

The 76th Berlin International Film Festival concluded on Saturday (February 21). The Berlinale closing ceremony saw several winners condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza, describing it as “genocide”. Palestinian-Syrian filmmaker Abdallah Al-Khatib was one of them, who criticised Germany for partnering in Israel's actions in Gaza, describing it as “complicity”.
Abdallah Al-Khatib calls out Germany's Gaza genocide “complicity”
Al-Khatib won the Best First Feature award for Chronicles from the Siege at the Berlinale. He declared, “Free Palestine from now until the end of the world.”
Taking a Palestinian flag to the stage, he said, “I’m happy to be here to get this prize, but I’m Palestinian, so I have to use this moment to speak about Palestine,” said Al-Khatib in his speech. “I was under a lot of pressure to participate in the Berlinale for one reason only, to stand here and say that Palestinians will be free and one day, we will have a great film festival in the middle of Gaza, in the middle of other Palestinian cities.”
“Our festival will stand in solidarity with the people living under siege, under occupation and under dictatorships around the world. We will speak about politics before cinema. We will speak about resistance before art, about freedom before beauty, and about a human being before culture, the long-awaited day is coming and when people ask you what happened tell them Palestine remembers. We will remember everyone who stood with us and against us, against our right to live with dignity or who chose to be silent”
Al-Khatib, a refugee in Germany, addressing the German government, said, “People have told me to be careful … but I don’t care. You are partners in the genocide of Gaza by Israel, but you choose not to care. Free Palestine from now until the end of the world.”
Emin Alper, the Silver Bear winner, Marie-Rose Osta, and others also spoke about political issues at the closing ceremony.