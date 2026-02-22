Berlinale Winner Abdallah Al-Khatib Calls Out German Government: You Are Partners In The Genocide Of Gaza By Israel

“Our festival will stand in solidarity with the people living under siege, under occupation and under dictatorships around the world. We will speak about politics before cinema. We will speak about resistance before art, about freedom before beauty, and about a human being before culture, the long-awaited day is coming and when people ask you what happened tell them Palestine remembers. We will remember everyone who stood with us and against us, against our right to live with dignity or who chose to be silent”