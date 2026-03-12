Deepika Padukone Raises Alarm Over Mumbai AQI, Urges Authorities To Address Rising Pollution

Summary of this article
Actor Deepika Padukone has spoken out about the worsening air pollution in Mumbai, expressing concern over the city’s rising Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. The actor took to Instagram Stories to highlight the issue, urging authorities to address what she described as an alarming situation affecting residents across the city.
Mumbai woke up to a dense layer of smog across several neighbourhoods on Thursday, significantly reducing visibility and raising concerns about air quality. The city’s AQI was recorded at 159, placing it in the ‘unhealthy’ category and prompting renewed discussions around pollution and public health.
Deepika Padukone calls for urgent action
Sharing a screenshot of the city’s AQI map on Instagram, Deepika expressed frustration over the worsening pollution levels. She also tagged the city’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, along with its health department, calling for immediate intervention.
“The citizens of this city and its children are choking! How is this okay!?” she wrote while posting the pollution data.
Her post quickly gained attention online, with several users echoing similar concerns about the city’s deteriorating air quality.
Other actors speak out on pollution
Deepika is not the only celebrity to raise concerns about Mumbai’s pollution levels. Actor Saiyami Kher also shared her experience of running outdoors in the city and reflected on how drastically the air quality has changed over the years.
In a detailed Instagram post, she recalled her morning runs along Carter Road and said she now feels compelled to wear a mask while exercising because of the polluted air. She compared the experience to the early days of the pandemic, noting that while there may not be a virus in the air, the pollution itself poses a serious health risk.
Actor Richa Chadha also reacted to the situation, describing Mumbai’s pollution as a “manmade tragedy”. She expressed disappointment over the lack of widespread discussion around the issue and urged more voices to speak up about environmental concerns.
Deepika Padukone’s upcoming films
On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will next appear in the upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, alongside Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Bachchan.
The film marks Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan’s sixth collaboration after projects such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Jawan and Pathaan. The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24.