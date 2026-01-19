Air Quality Severe In City

The air quality was 'severe' at 25 stations, while it was 'very poor' at 14 stations.

Weather and Air pollution in Delhi
Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 417 in the 'severe' category on Monday morning.

Wazirpur, recorded the worst at an AQI of 474.

Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in 'severe' to 'very poor' category for the next two days.

Delhi choked under a blanket of smog on Monday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 417 in the 'severe' category, according to the Sameer app.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, cautioning that dense fog is likely at many isolated places till forenoon. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Dense Fog, Cold Conditions Grip Delhi; AQI Slips To ‘Severe’

BY Outlook News Desk

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Sameer app, AQI data for one station was not available while writing this report. Wazirpur, which recorded an AQI of 474, had the worst air quality among all stations.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in 'severe' to 'very poor' category for the next two days. The outlook for the subsequent six days also states that the air quality is likely to be in the 'very poor' band, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) . The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 23-25 degree Celsius and 6-8 degree Celsius, respectively.

