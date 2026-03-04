Finland President Alexander Stubb Arrives in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the visit will take India–Finland ties to “new heights,” with talks scheduled on trade and global issues.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrives in Delhi
Finnish President Alexander Stubb being accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Palam Air Force Station, in New Delhi. | Photo: PIB via PTI
  • Finland President Alexander Stubb received a ceremonial welcome in India and is on a state visit to strengthen bilateral relations.

  • Stubb will serve as Chief Guest and deliver the keynote address at the Raisina Dialogue 2026.

With the arrival of Alexander Stubb in India on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ties between the two nations are set to scale new heights.

President Stubb was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour upon landing, and was received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs K V Singh.

"Welcome to India, President Alexander Stubb. I fully agree with you, your visit will take India-Finland relations to new heights. I eagerly look forward to our meeting tomorrow and to your keynote address at the Raisina Dialogue 2026," Modi wrote on X.

The prime minister was responding to an earlier post by Stubb announcing his state visit to India.

"I will meet with President of India @rashtrapatibhvn and Prime Minister @narendramodi as well as other members of the state leadership. The visit will further strengthen the relations between Finland and India – including in the area of trade," the Finland President wrote on X.

President Stubb is set to be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the Raisina Dialogue 2026.

He will also hold talks with Modi, with discussions expected to focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing regional and global issues of shared interest.

(with PTI inputs)

