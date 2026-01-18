Dense Fog, Cold Conditions Grip Delhi; AQI Slips To ‘Severe’

Minimum temperature drops to 5.3°C as IMD issues yellow alert and pollution levels remain critical

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, cautioning that dense fog is likely at many isolated places till forenoon. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
  • Dense fog covered Delhi on Sunday morning as the minimum temperature fell to 5.3°C, below normal.

  • The IMD issued a yellow alert, warning of dense fog at isolated places till forenoon.

  • Delhi’s AQI stood at 444, placing air quality in the ‘severe’ category.

A blanket of dense fog reduced visibility across Delhi on Sunday morning as temperatures dipped below normal and air pollution worsened, with the city placed under a yellow alert by the weather office, according to PTI.

The minimum temperature settled at 5.3 degrees Celsius, around 2.3 notches lower than the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, cautioning that dense fog is likely at many isolated places till forenoon, PTI reported.

IMD data showed that Safdarjung recorded a minimum of 5.3 degrees Celsius, while Palam logged 8 degrees Celsius. Lodhi Road recorded 6.8 degrees Celsius, the Ridge 7.2 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 7 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity stood at 100 per cent at 8.30 am, according to PTI.

Air quality remained a concern, with Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) measured at 444, falling in the ‘severe’ category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between zero and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

(With inputs from PTI)

