Delhi Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Dense Fog, Partly Cloudy Skies into January 22

Delhi weather forecast warns moderate fog mornings January 20-22; IMD yellow alert issued. Temperatures 8-23°C; AQI moderate 150-250 range today.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Delhi NCR Weather Today
Weather: Dense fog in Delhi Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi weather update: partly cloudy,y 8-23 °C with fog mornings till January 22.

  • IMD yellow alert in Delhi for dense fog in isolated pockets for the next 3 days.

  • Delhi temperature today minimum of 8°C, maximum of 23°C was recorded Safdarjung station.

  • AQI in Delhi today is moderate, 200 average; PM2.5 50-70 µg/m³.

Delhi weather forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with moderate fog mornings, January 20-22, 2026, under IMD yellow alert dense fog in isolated places. Weather in Delhi today records a minimum of 8°C at Safdarjung, maximum 23-25°C afternoons, light winds 5-15 kmph.

Delhi temperature today shows cooler winter conditions, with the minimum around 8°C and afternoon maximums near 23 °C, accompanied by light winds that help disperse some pollutants. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to reduce visibility to between 200 m and 500 m on major highways and arterial roads before lifting after mid-morning.

Delhi air quality update shows AQI moderate 150-250; GRAP Stage 1 active PM2.5 concentrations 50-70 µg/m³. Delhi rain forecast indicates thunderstorms-hail possible through January 23. Daily weather timings remain typical for January, with sunrise around 07:13 AM and sunset near 05:50 PM, and residents are advised that fog typically begins to clear between 09:30 AM and 10:30 AM each day as sunlight increases.

Today's Weather Conditions

Delhi weather update features a partly cloudy sky mist mornings, transitioning to clear afternoons. Delhi temperature today is 8°C low of 5°C wind chill factor is active. IMD yellow alert flags moderate fog at airports. IGI visibility 800m, 9 AM improving. Over 15 trains are delayed 1-2 hours fog blanket persists. Delhi Metro services are normal, and peak hour crowds are unaffected. Hospitals log 18% asthma cases due to the pollution-fog mix. Road safety advisories require fog lamps for mandatory NH-48 commuters.

Delhi Weather: 5-Day Outlook

Over the next few days:

  • January 20: Early morning fog with variable cloudiness; moderate temperatures near seasonal norms.

  • January 21: Continued fog in isolated pockets; daytime conditions remain mild with high-sun intervals.

  • January 22: Persistent fog reduces visibility; the afternoon may see increased cloud cover.

  • January 23: Forecast models indicate a chance of light rain or isolated thunderstorms, which could briefly disrupt fog formation and improve air quality.

  • January 24–25: Post-rain conditions likely to remain mild with continued monitoring for visibility.

Winds around 10 km/h in the afternoons may help disperse pollutants, supporting a modest improvement in air quality during midday hours.

