Delhi NCR Weather Today: IMD Yellow Alert for Cold Wave Issued

Delhi NCR weather today under IMD yellow alert for cold wave; temperatures drop to 3°C. Dense fog, low visibility persist amid winter chill.

  • Delhi NCR weather update: Minimum 3°C with IMD yellow alert for cold wave today.

  • Cold wave in Delhi NCR continues; dense fog reduces visibility to 50 meters.

  • Delhi NCR temperature forecast shows a maximum of 20°C; fog till January 17 mornings.

  • Delhi NCR air quality is moderate; caution is advised for travel and health risks. 

The Delhi NCR weather today remains gripped by intense cold wave conditions, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert as minimum temperatures drop to 3°C across the region. Dense fog blankets the capital and suburbs, slashing visibility to 50 meters and causing widespread disruptions in flight operations and road travel. The yellow alert warns of moderate to dense fog during morning hours and cold day conditions persisting through the afternoon.

Delhi NCR temperature forecast indicates maximums struggling at 20°C, with humidity levels around 85 percent amplifying the chill factor. Cold wave in Delhi NCR marks the fifth consecutive day of sub-4°C mornings, affecting vulnerable populations and daily commutes. The air quality is moderate with AQI of around 200, though fog traps pollutants temporarily. Authorities advise wearing warm clothing, avoiding early travel, and monitoring health symptoms like coughs or breathing difficulties.

Weather Impacts Across NCR

Gurugram and Noida report similar 3-4°C minimums with prolonged fog cover. Airports issue advisories for over 50 flight delays. Highways like the Delhi-Noida Expressway see slow traffic due to low visibility. Schools maintain online classes for primary sections amid safety concerns. Public transport runs reduced schedules during peak fog hours. Emergency medical services report increased cold-related cases across hospitals.

Outlook and Safety Measures

Delhi NCR weather alert extends yellow warning through January 17, with slight warming expected post-weekend. Partly cloudy skies are forecast from Saturday. Residents prepare for fog by using fog lights, driving cautiously, and staying indoors during peak fog hours. Layered winter clothing is essential for morning commutes. Vulnerable groups, including children and seniors, are advised to have minimal outdoor exposure. Authorities recommend checking real-time AQI updates before planning travel. Warm fluids and indoor heating help combat persistent chill effects.

