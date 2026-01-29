IMD Issues Cold Wave and Dense Fog Alerts for Punjab-Haryana

Cold wave alert in Punjab Haryana IMD Day 1-2 Jan 29-30.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave and dense fog alert for Punjab and Haryana for January 29 and 30. Several parts of both states are expected to witness low temperatures, poor visibility during morning hours, and deteriorating air quality due to calm winds and stagnant conditions.
In Punjab, minimum temperatures are hovering around 5–7°C, while Haryana may see minimums as low as 4°C, especially in districts like Hisar and Karnal.
Punjab and Haryana Weather Today
Punjab’s weather today shows a typical winter pattern with hazy mornings and chilly nights. Cities like Amritsar and Chandigarh are witnessing minimum temperatures close to 5°C, while daytime highs are likely to stay around 16°C. Dense fog in the early hours has reduced visibility, impacting local travel and leading to slower movement in parts of the region.
In Haryana, cold wave conditions are expected to intensify across central and northern districts. Areas including Hisar, Karnal, and Ambala may experience a sharp chill.
Punjab-Haryana Air Quality Update
Along with the cold wave, worsening air quality is becoming a concern. Punjab’s AQI has remained in the poor category (around 280) in several areas, while parts of Haryana have reported poor AQI levels between 250–300. Calm winds and low temperatures are trapping pollutants close to the ground, leading to hazy skies and reduced breathing comfort, especially for vulnerable groups.
Punjab-Haryana Weather Outlook
IMD’s forecast indicates that cold wave and fog conditions will likely continue through January 29 and 30, though minimum temperatures may begin to rise by around 2°C from January 31 onwards.
The region is expected to remain dry between January 31 and February 1, with maximum temperatures gradually rising towards 18°C. By February 2, Haryana may see a reduction in cold wave intensity, while Punjab is expected to witness clearer skies and slightly warmer days.