IMD Issues Fog Warning for Rajasthan, Storm Chances Rise by Jan 31

Rajasthan is staying in full winter mode, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is asking residents to stay alert. A dense fog warning remains in place for January 29, with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) in isolated pockets over the coming days.
For today, Rajasthan weather remains largely calm and dry. Jaipur is expected to record a minimum of 9–10°C and a maximum near 21°C, under partly cloudy skies. Light winds around 6 km/h and humidity between 37–44% may make the air feel cooler than the actual temperature.
Morning haze is likely to linger longer, especially in western districts like Jaisalmer and Bikaner, where visibility on highways could dip significantly. While no rainfall is expected today, IMD forecasts suggest changing conditions by January 31, with isolated storm activity possible. Overall, the dry spell continues, good news for Rabi crops and winter tourism, with farmers advised to watch for light rain chances around February 1.
In cities like Jodhpur and Bikaner, visibility has dropped to nearly 500 metres in early hours, slowing highway traffic and delaying school buses in rural areas. Daily life continues steadily, markets see strong winter clothing sales, farming activities remain uninterrupted, and power supply is stable across districts.
Rajasthan 3-Day Weather Outlook
January 29: Cloudy, 9–21°C
January 30: Overcast, 10–22°C
January 31: Partial sunshine, 11–23°C
The Rajasthan weather forecast for the next three days points to cool and dry conditions, with no cold wave alerts in place. By February 1, temperatures may rise slightly, touching 24°C, while humidity levels dip further.